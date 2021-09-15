see how CR7’s Young Boys and Manchester United game went

Frustration defines Cristiano Ronaldo’s debut for Manchester United in a Champions League edition. Acting at home, the modest Young Boys, from Switzerland, had a comeback against the English in the final minute, in a game valid for the 1st round of Group F of the tournament.

Striker Siebatcheu, after an error in a retreat by Lingard – who replaced the Portuguese in the 2nd time -, was responsible for scoring the goal of the home team’s 2-1 victory, in the 49th minute.

Despite the defeat, CR7 did not fail to make history: in addition to scoring his team’s solitary goal, he became, alongside Casillas, the player who played the most times in Champions League history, with 181 matches. He is also the top scorer in the competition, with 135 goals, and won the “eared” five times.

O UOL Sport he summarized the emotional duel between the Swiss and the English. Check it out below:

Hefty and ‘nurse’ CR7

Before the ball rolled, a curious fact caught the fans’ attention: during United’s warm-up, a security guard who was in the end-line region took a slug and, knocked out, fell to the ground. Cristiano Ronaldo, noticing what had happened, approached to help the woman, who is doing well.

According to The Sun, it was the Portuguese who made the kick that hit the employee. She, however, is doing well.

Cristiano Ronaldo approached security during United’s warm-up Image: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Another one of him!

United had difficulties in creating until the 12th minute, when the integration of the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes and CR7 proved to be up to date.

The midfielder received it on the left and, near the tip of the penalty area, made a beautiful inversion of three fingers for the forward, who, on the defender’s back, finished to open the scoring. It was the third goal of shirt 7 in his return to the club.

bucket of cold water

In the final part of the 1st stage, United saw their victory threatened. First in the 34th minute, when full-back Wan-Bissaka got a direct red card after stepping on midfielder Christopher Martins’ ankle.

Wan-Bissaka was expelled after stomping on Christopher Martins’ ankle Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

More offensive and with a numerical advantage, the Young Boys had their most dangerous move three minutes later. After a cross into the area, Fassnacht caught the first cross – the ball went very close to De Gea’s goal.

Swiss tie

Pressing the visitors to leave the ball, the Swiss muffled United’s offensive moves, which arrived only once with CR7 – the Portuguese fell inside the area and asked for a penalty, but nothing was scored.

The tie came after 20 minutes. With space, Elia received it on the right and crossed low into the area. Well-positioned, Ngamaleu caught it first and swung De Gea’s nets.

CR7 out and pressure

Needing to reinforce the mark, coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gave up Cristiano Ronaldo on 26 minutes. The Portuguese was replaced by Lingard – Bruno Fernandes also left to make way for Matic.

Cristiano Ronaldo ended United’s match against Young Boys on the bench Image: Arnd Wiegmann/Reuters

Shortly thereafter, in a foul for United, a fan invaded the field and had to be removed by security – he even did somersaults at the entrance to the area.

The final minutes of the confrontation turned into a real attack against defense. At 40, Elia pivoted after release and set to Ngamaleu, who hit hard next to the goal.

Two minutes later, it was Lauper’s turn to take a risk from outside the area – De Gea practiced a beautiful defense and avoided the comeback – for now…

Goal in the last move

Siebatcheu celebrates Young Boys’ final-minute comeback against Manchester United Image: Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Exciting, the 2nd Swiss goal came in the final minute of the match. Lingard, who replaced CR7, tried to retreat to De Gea on United’s out-of-ball.

The pass, however, came out weak, and Siebatcheu did not forgive. Clever, the striker intercepted the ball and came face to face with the Spanish goalkeeper, who failed to save the English: 2-1 for the Young Boys and party at the Stade de Suisse.