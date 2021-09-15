see how to download voucher using Connect SUS

Some countries and states are requesting the Vaccine passport for tourists. With this document it is possible to prove the receipt of the vaccine sequence against Covid-19. The Passport can be issued on the Ministry of Health application: Connect SUS.

The Vaccine Passport is available for free on the app or website Connect SUS. The document can be used to prove both doses of Covid-19 vaccine or single dose.

Thus, only Brazilians who completed the vaccination schedule against Covid-19 will be entitled to the vaccination passport. The Passport, as well as the proof of vaccination, can be issued at Conecta SUS.

The platform allows citizens to see all Covid-19 vaccine data, such as batch, expiration date, application location, among other data. In addition, the platform provides access to information about the services of the Unified Health System (SUS).

Connect SUS was developed by the Ministry of Health and aims to show general information about each citizen. Therefore, it presents the digital vaccination card, the national certificate of vaccination against Covid-19 and the Vaccine Passport.

In addition, it can gather the results of laboratory tests of Covid-19, medicines from the “Popular Pharmacy”, blood donation records and follow-up of the position in the transplant queue.

The Ministry of Health reported that over time the Connect SUS will be updated with more information gradually. With that, it must present the other immunizations applied by SUS.

How to issue the vaccine Passport in the Connect SUS?

The Passport is available on the website and application, but can be downloaded in PDF format, all of which have validity of 12 months. See below the step-by-step instructions on how to issue the document:

On the website or in the app, click on the “vaccines” tab;

Then, click on the box containing the dose information (manufacturer, batch, place and date of dose application);

Then click on “Vaccine passport” (this option only appears for those who completed the vaccination schedule).

The app can be downloaded for free on devices running the iOS or Android operating system. To access, you must have an account in the Federal Government system, which can be performed with CPF and an email address Register Access Gov.br or directly in the app.

Glaucia Alves Gláucia Alves, graduated in English Language from the Federal Rural University of Pernambuco (UFRPE). She was a teacher for 8 years. In 2020, she started working as a copywriter. He currently works on the team at FDR portal, producing content on the economy and rights of the Brazilian population, in addition to providing online writing consultancy.