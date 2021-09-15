see the latest from Palmeiras

Palmeiras trained this Tuesday at the Football Academy. After the defeat by Flamengo, coach Abel Ferreira should do some tests on the team for the match against Chapecoense at the weekend.

With the semifinals of the Libertadores da América knocking on the door, the Portuguese coach should remove defender Luan from the team. Renan, Kuscevic and Felipe Melo should receive more opportunities in the sector. Zé Rafael is also at risk of leaving the starting lineup. See likely changes.

This Wednesday, the team trains at 10 am at the Football Academy.

See today’s news summary:

The success of the midfielder from Palmeira in Brazil crossed the Atlantic. At least four major Italian clubs sought information about the alviverde standout. Board already has in mind how much it will accept in case of offer.

The newspaper O Globo confirmed that the right-back was offered to Palmeiras and Flamengo. Later, the agency that works with the former São Paulo career confirmed that there was no such conversation with any club. Who is right?

President of Mancha Alvi Verde commented on the possibility of extinguishing the siege that is carried out around the Allianz Parque on match days and events. The initiative was taken by Paulo Nobre, former president, in 2016.

