See who are the participants of The Masked Singer Brasil

This Tuesday (14), right after the soap opera Empire, TV Globo airs another program from the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil, presented by Ivete Sangalo.

In your column at TV observatory, journalist André Romano found that Priscilla Alcântara (Unicorn) was the great champion of the first season of the reality musical presented by Ivete Sangalo, which will have its last episode aired on October 5th.

The gospel singer and former presenter of Good Morning & Co. disputed the R$ 150,000 prize with Jessica Ellen (Silver Cat), Mart’nalia (Alligator) and Chris Vianna (Macaw). The recording in question took place in the second half of August in São Paulo.

Priscilla Alcantara (Unicorn); Sandra de Sa (Sunflower); Nicolas Prates (Monster); Alexandre Borges (Jaguar); Mart’nalia (Alligator); Sergio Loroza (Astronaut); Chris Vianna (Macaw); Sidney Magal (Dogão); Renata Ceribelli (Brigadier); Marcelinho Carioca (Coconut tree); and brown (Boi-Bumbá) are in the cast of the first season of The Masked Singer Brazil.

The Marinho network will produce the second season of The Masked Singer Brazil, which is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2022.

It is noteworthy that Ivete Sangalo will be maintained in the attraction that has been very successful on social networks and in the sales market.