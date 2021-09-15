Bruna Liznmeyer suffered from lesbophobia for four years in a psychoanalysis office. It wasn’t as explicit as it was with one of her friends, who heard from the therapist: “You don’t need a truck, you need a truck driver.” But hearing phrases like “you’re not a lesbian” and “this is a phase” from the analyst was, little by little, undermining the 28-year-old actress’s self-confidence.

— When I saw it, I didn’t dance anymore, I didn’t drink, I didn’t love. I even stopped writing. She made me doubt me, my choice, my desire — says Bruna, in an interview by drone in the GLOBO series, “Interview in the window” (see here).

Talking about this experience has been a way to help other women. Bruna, who is currently dating DJ and visual artist Marta Supernova, has become an important voice in LGBTQIAP+ empowerment. In its networks, it welcomes, encourages, above all, collaborates in the construction of what it calls “dyke culture”.

In the interview below, the actress, who is shooting the remake of “Pantanal”, states that “being a dyke is an emotional belonging, a place in the world”. She also reveals what she felt when she discovered herself as a lesbian (“it was a party inside me”) and the main curse with which she is attacked (“they call me a freak”).

How will your “Madeleine”, role that Ingra Liberato played in the first version of Pantanal, be like?

Madeleine is the kind of character that I look at and say: “What a shit life, what the hell she ended up there with her own attitudes.” She is captured by the patriarchal and class structure, but at the same time she is always looking for something. But he doesn’t find it and he gets disappointed. It is unwilling to give in and gets tougher. It’s someone who doesn’t snuggle into an embrace.

You have become an important voice for LGBTQIAP+ empowerment. What have people struggling to live their sexuality with freedom needed to hear?

Bruna Linzmeyer in the window of her apartment in Gávea, South Zone of Rio Photo: Brenno Carvalho

There are so many answers… We are many and different, it depends on where we live, on the color of our skin, on each one’s choices. We have built a lesbian culture. Being a dyke is not just about loving or having sex with women, but about a cultural historical identification, about a belonging that is only possible when we find this collective. This will always be important, because alone it is very difficult.

What would this romp culture be?

There are conversations and ways of perceiving the world that only dykes have. What are the jokes we only laugh at? How do we see the world? How can our experience be interesting to the world at a time when there is no man here, in addition to our sexualization, of two women kissing? Being a dyke is not just an orientation, it’s also an identity. In addition to sex and romance, it is a cultural identification, an emotional belonging, a place in the world.

Read about what Bruna felt when she discovered she was a lesbian and find out what the actress thinks about motherhood.