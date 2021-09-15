Simaria is detonated after talking about a plane crash at the Meeting

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

This Tuesday (09/14), Simone and Simaria made a special appearance at the Encontro com Fátima Bernardes, an attraction on TV Globo.

During the live program, the entire production was taken by surprise with the news about the tragic plane accident in Piracibada, in the interior of São Paulo.

Simone Mendes revealed that many fans believed the two were on the aircraft, as the prefixes were similar – the one that fell was SM, and theirs is S&S.

“I don’t know if because the abbreviation behind is SM, but on our jet it is S&S, by Simone & Simaria. They confused and started this news spreading that we were inside the jet”, reported the colleague to the presenter Fátima Bernardes.

Following, Simaria Mendes said that the two received calls from friends crying, thinking they were among the victims of the fall.

“We always say one thing: whoever has a promise does not die, we still have a lot to fulfill, in the name of Jesus”.

Soon after, the singer’s sister paid tribute and showed solidarity with the victims’ families.

“We want to show solidarity with the whole family of the people who were on that plane. It must be an unbearable sadness,” said Simone.

However, the older sister’s speech received a barrage of criticism on social media.

Check out the repercussion below:

Simaria, speaking at the Meeting with Fátima, that some friends were worried about the possibility that the plane that crashed was theirs, and said: “whoever has a promise does not die”… Zero notion with the victims’ relatives The believer has to end for yesterday – Duck ????????????? (@brunissima_) September 14, 2021

Fátima Bernardes talking about people thinking they were Simone and Simaria on the plane that crashed that morning.

Simaria: “Those who have promises don’t die” look, there’s been time for this mona to be cancelled, it’s not possible! God’s darling Christian, so he has his favorites — Oyáci ????????? (@EstherSushi) September 14, 2021

Our. How unnecessary for Simaria to say who has a promise does not die since 5 people on the plane have just died… — Carou :3 (@carouvieira) September 14, 2021

Simaria, when saying that friends were worried about the pair if they were on the plane that crashed in Piracicaba, said that those who have promises do not die. You have to be careful with your words and it didn’t sound nice to the victims and their families. #Meeting — JV (@Jeromev22) September 14, 2021

Simaria and the notion and Zero empathy for people who died in the plane crash #Meeting — ???????????? (@mayrzipp) September 14, 2021

Simaria about 7 people having died in a plane crash, which was not her plane: “whoever has a promise does not die”. Only you have plans and faith in God right, lily of the field? #Meeting — Jessica ?? (@Jskandrade) September 14, 2021

Aircraft crash in the interior of São Paulo

The accident happened this Tuesday morning (09/14). The aircraft crashed in a forest area in the Santa Rosa neighborhood, in the city of Piracicaba, São Paulo. Seven people who were aboard the twin-engine plane model King Air B200, year 2019, prefix PS-CSM – including pilot, co-pilot and five passengers from the same family – died charred on the spot.

The Fire Department has already located the seven bodies, according to the city. The information is from the G1 portal.