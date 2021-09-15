Single Registry needs to be updated to receive

Share Tweet Share Share Email



New Bolsa Família: Cadastro Único needs to be updated to receive With the forecast of serving up to 16 million families from , Auxílio Brasil, a program that intends to replace Bolsa Família, will require enrollment or updating in the Federal Government’s Single Registry for Social Programs (CadÚnico) for low-income informal workers. According to Provisional Measure 1.061/2021, this is one of the criteria for right to the benefit.

In addition to the updated data in CadÚnico, the family must monthly income of half the minimum wage per person (R$550, currently) and total monthly income of up to three minimum wages (R$3.3 thousand, in current values). The requirement does not apply to those who receive Bolsa Família. In this case, migration to the new program will be automatic, according to the Ministry of Citizenship.

The values ​​of the installments have not been defined and will only be informed in the middle . This is because part of the resources for Auxílio Brasil will depend on the approval of a fund that is included in the Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório.

How to verify the registration

The best way to find out if the family is registered and if they need to update the information is through the Meu CadÚnico app. The tool informs you if the registration is out of date or in the process of investigation and allows the printing of receipts.

If the user does not have internet, he should look for a Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS) or a CadÚnico service point. The nearest address can be found on the Strategic Maps for Citizenship Policies (MOPS) website.

How to update

According to the Ministry of Citizenship, the lack of updating leads to the exclusion of registration in CadÚnico after four years. Every year, the federal government reviews the data and calls the families with outdated information to correct the situation, and the families, at the time of registration, undertake to update the data every two years at most.

The update can only be done at a CRAS or at CadÚnico or Bolsa Família service stations. In case of change of address, telephone, marital status, monthly income or in events of birth, adoption or death in the family, the record must be updated as soon as possible.

How to register

Low-income families not yet enrolled in CadÚnico must register. For this, it is necessary to pay attention to the requirements: income per person in the family of up to half the minimum wage or monthly income of up to three minimum wages. The process is also carried out at a CRAS or at CadÚnico or Bolsa Família posts.

A family member, called the Head of Family Unit, will be in charge of passing on the information. the person must at least 16 years old, Register of Individuals (CPF), voter registration and preferably a woman.

Some states and municipalities only serve by appointment. The person responsible for the family must carry at least one document per family member. The following are accepted: birth certificates, marriage certificate, RG, CPF, work card and voter registration card.

In the case of indigenous people, Administrative Registry of Indigenous Birth (RAIN) is required. The presentation of CPF and voter registration may be waived for indigenous or quilombolas, but some other identification document, among those mentioned above, must be taken.

Persons without documents or civil registration can register in the CadÚnico. Registration, however, is incomplete, with access to social programs being released only after providing all the necessary documentation.















