SoftBank to invest another $3 billion in startups in Latin America

SAO PAULO – The Japanese telecommunications conglomerate SoftBank is going to make a new bet on startups in Latin America. After investing US$ 5 billion through the SoftBank Latin America Fund, the company announced this Tuesday (14) the launch of the SoftBank Latin America Fund II.

The vehicle comes after good results investing in technology companies in the Latin American market. Launched in March 2019, SoftBank Latin America Fund has invested in 48 companies, including 15 of the 25 Latin American unicorns. Some examples are Gympass, Madeira Madeira, Bitcoin Market, Fifth Floor and Rappi.

The first fund also had an internal rate of return of 85% in dollars, evidencing “the rapid growth of Latin America”, according to SoftBank. According to the statement, US$3.5 billion was invested in companies, and this portion has a “fair value” of US$6.9 billion as of June 30, 2021.

The new fund will have an additional $3 billion for investments, totaling SoftBank’s $8 billion commitment to the region. In a statement, the company said it was still evaluating opportunities to raise additional capital for the second fund.

The vehicle has a wide scope. It intends to “invest in technology-enabled companies, in all countries and sectors, at all stages of their development, from the initial phase until they become public, throughout the region, which is currently undergoing rapid development”. It will also “identify potential investments using emerging technologies and AI to define and reshape new industries, with a focus on e-commerce, digital financial services, healthcare, education, blockchain and corporate software”.

“Latin America is one of the most important economic regions in the world and SoftBank will continue to drive technology adoption that will benefit hundreds of millions of people,” wrote Masayoshi Son, president of SoftBank Group, in the same statement. “There is a lot of innovation and disruption taking place in the region and I believe business opportunities have never been greater. Latin America is a crucial part of our strategy – which is why we are expanding our presence and doubling our commitment, with Marcelo [Claure] in charge.”

Claure leads the SoftBank Latin America Funds, in addition to being the executive director of the vertical SoftBank Group International. In the statement, he stated that “in the last two years, we have seen tremendous success and return from SoftBank Latin America Fund, which far exceeded our expectations.”

The executive also believes that 2022 will be the biggest year in the history of Latin America in the number of IPOs, or IPOs. “The incredible work and vision that Latin American entrepreneurs have demonstrated in the region gives us confidence that their digital transformation will continue to accelerate. (…) Now is the time to double our commitment to the region. We will continue to support the growth of technology companies in nearly three dozen countries and are proud to be the most active technology investor in the region.”

