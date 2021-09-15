Sorocaba registers long lines at Covid-19 vaccination points | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

The action is carried out by drive-thru system, in five locations in the city: Instituto Humberto de Campos, Shopping Cidade Sorocaba, Universal Church of the Kingdom of God – Centro Unit, University of Sorocaba (Uniso) – Cidade Universitária and Clube União Recreativo Campestre de Sorocaba.

During the morning, several residents came into contact with the TV HAVE to report giant lines at Recreativo and Igreja Universal. In addition, images sent to the newsroom show the large number of people at Shopping Cidade.

The application started at 8 am, but some people arrived at 6 am to guarantee the vaccine. According to the municipal health secretary, Vinicius Rodrigues, in just four hours, more than 10 thousand doses have already been applied in the city.

“This is a record, we had never done so much dose in only part-time. This represents that the population is seeking the second dose, seeking to complete their vaccination schedule,” he explains.

Sorocaba registers long lines at Covid-19 vaccination points

The application takes place from 8:00 am to 12:00 pm for people who were born between the months of January and June. Those born between the months of July and December are vaccinated from 12:00 to 16:00. It is not necessary to schedule to receive the vaccine.

There are also, at the five service locations, a vaccination post for citizens who arrive on foot or by public transport. It is mandatory to present an identity document with photo and proof of application of the first dose.

The city government reinforces that the vaccinated must know how to inform their CPF number or carry the document, as well as request a proof of residence so that only residents of the city are vaccinated.

In addition, at the five vaccination points, non-perishable food is collected for the #AFOMENAOEFAKE! campaign. The objective is to distribute these items to families in a situation of social vulnerability in the city.

2 of 2 Sorocaba registers long lines at vaccination points against Covid-19 — Photo: Reproduction/TV TEM Sorocaba registers long lines at Covid-19 vaccination points — Photo: Reproduction/TV TEM

On Monday (13), the city announced that, in addition to AstraZeneca, doses of Pfizer vaccine could be applied in this group, if necessary. This is because the municipal administration has only 11,000 doses of AstraZeneca in stock and the number of people who need to receive them is around 12,300.

“There are studies showing that the first dose of AstraZeneca and the second dose of Pfizer guarantee protection against Covid-19 at rates considered adequate by Anvisa”, reinforces the secretary.

Also according to Vinicius, there is no forecast for the arrival of a new batch of vaccines from AstraZeneca in the region for the time being.

Sorocaba has a morning of lines at Covid-19 vaccination points