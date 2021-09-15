South Korean Pastor David Yonggi Cho, leader of South Korea’s largest evangelical church, dies

Passed away on Tuesday (14), pastor David Yonggi Cho, leader of the Yoido Full Gospel Church, in South Korea, considered one of the largest churches in that country.

Cho was in medical treatment for a cerebral hemorrhage he suffered last year. At 85 years old, he could not resist the aftereffects and died.

His funeral will be on Saturday in the grand hall of Yoido Full Gospel Church in downtown Seoul, after several days of mourning.

recognized ministry

Yonggi Cho was born in 1936 in rural Ulju county in the southeast and came from a family of Buddhist beliefs. They moved to the southern port city of Busan after the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.

He came to believe in God after he was diagnosed with fatal tuberculosis when he was 17 years old. He said that God healed him and since then he has embraced the gospel with great strength and dedication.

In 1956, he entered Full Gospel University in Seoul to study theology. After graduating in 1958, he opened a tent in northwestern Seoul, which later moved to a financial district in the capital, where it later became Yoido’s Full Gospel Church, with more than 200,000 members, which multiplied to 700,000 people.