Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield Reacts to Image Leak Alongside Tobey Maguire – Movie News

Rumors from Spider-Man: No Return Home indicate that Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will appear with Tom Holland.

One of the favorite subjects of Marvel fans these days is speculation about Spider-Man: No Return Home, especially the rumors about the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland, actors who previously played Spider-Man in theaters . Andrew Garfield has repeatedly tried to deny his involvement in Spider-Man 3, but people keep asking him about it, with the actor even reacting to allegedly leaked photos of him alongside Tobey Maguire during the filming of Spider-Man: No Come back home.

Spider-Man 3: Why don’t Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appear in the movie trailer with Tom Holland?

Andrew Garfield participated in the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and the presenter commented on rumors of his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 film. More specifically, he questioned the actor about a leaked photo that showed Garfield dressed in his Spider-Man costume alongside Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man, both in front of a blue screen.

“There’s a picture of you on the internet with Tobey Maguire on the set of Spider-Man, the new Spider-Man movie,” said Jimmy Fallon. With Garfield’s reply: “I’m not sure about that…”. So Fallon jokingly “informed” the actor that he will appear in Spider-Man: No Homecoming, but Andrew Garfield acted totally incredulous and continued denying that he had seen the photo, asking what he was talking about. “If you show me the photo, I can tell if it’s me or if it’s a real thing,” he said.

But Jimmy Fallon revealed that she was deleted from the Internet, with Garfield joking: “Oh, how convenient, Detective Fallon!” Shortly after he claimed not to be aware of the photo’s existence, he stated that “he heard about [da foto] and saw it, and it’s Photoshop”, before exclaiming: “I’m trying to control expectations!”

Andrew Garfield reveals his expectations for Spider-Man 3

Following a chat with Jimmy Fallon, Andrew Garfield confirmed that he had watched the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Return Home, expressing his admiration for his successor in the role of hero Tom Holland – noting that Garfield is a huge fan of the Marvel character. .

“Yeah, I’m excited and I think Tom Holland is the perfect Peter Parker and Spider-Man, so I’m really excited. And I can go back to being just a fan, which is my favorite position, to be able to sit in the audience and just go [brincando], ‘Yeah, you blew it man, you didn’t do it as well as you could!’ I get to be that guy who’s like, ‘Damn, I don’t really love the suit, and I really don’t love it…’. I get to be that person who is a lot more fun,” explained the actor.

Spider-Man 3: Andrew Garfield vents on film participation, “I’m fucked”

In Spider-Man: No Return Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will need to deal with the consequences of his identity as an arachnid being revealed by the Daily Bugle report. Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to make everyone forget his true identity. However, the spell doesn’t go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man. With that, Spider-Man 3 will explore the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with villains from other films of the character returning, such as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, who appeared in Spider-Man 2 by Tobey Maguire.

Spider-Man: No Return Home opens in theaters on December 16th.