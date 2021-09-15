Spine: PS4 gets functional emulator after eight years of waiting

After eight years of waiting, the first stable and functional PlayStation 4 emulator is finally available. The so-called Spine already has a library with hundreds of new game titles and the developer has already promised to add more options in the future.

The eight-year wait for this project to arrive may seem like a lot, but the PlayStation 3 didn’t get a fully functional emulator until April 2018 — that is, 12 years after its launch. The PS4 still has other emulator attempts in progress, such as Orbital, which is not ready yet.

Spine itself was first announced in July 2019 through a video posted on YouTube. You can see titles like Megaman Legacy Collection and Stardew Valley being emulated: