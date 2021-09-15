STJD denies request for 17 Serie A clubs, and Flamengo may have an audience at Maracanã

The president of the Superior Court of Sports Justice for Football, Otávio Noronha, granted the request for intervention by the 17 Serie A clubs (Atlético-MG and Cuiabá were the other two who did not take part in the action), who tried to prevent the Flamengo had the public return at Maracanã for this Wednesday’s game against the Guild, at Brazil’s Cup.

Thus, Flamengo, which had also had the release of the city of Rio de Janeiro, could have an audience for the games against Grêmio (15th and 19th with 35% and 40% capacity, respectively), in addition to the match against Grêmio Barcelona from Guayaquil, by the Libertadores Conmebol, on the 22nd, with half of the Maracanã full, with transmission by ESPN on Star+. For more information click here.

It is worth remembering that the STJD granted an injunction favorable to Fla to have fans in their matches, despite the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) and other 17 clubs in the Brazilian Championship having placed themselves in an unfavorable way to the return of fans until at least mid-October .

The city of Rio de Janeiro also gave authorization for the Gávea team to organize three games with the presence of fans as test-events. In this way, Flamengo started selling tickets and will not stop, even because it already has guarantees from the STJD.

Grêmio tried one last card to not have an audience in the duel against Flamengo this Wednesday. The tricolor club filed an order guaranteeing a very personal order at the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), this Tuesday.

The Grêmio’s request for a guarantee warrant was seen by the president of the STJD as “out of place”. The house understands that only an appeal would reform the current decision. The order was forwarded by Noronha to the vice president of the STJD, José Perdiz de Jesus, who must decide on the injunction this Wednesday.

Flamengo and Grêmio face off this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time), at Maracanã.

For having won by 4-0 in the first leg, in Porto Alegre, Rubro-Negro can lose by three goals difference, which still advances to the semifinal of the competition.