STJD grants injunction partially releasing the public presence in Confiança games | confidence

Confiança obtained this Tuesday, an injunction from the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD), in which the entity partially responded to the club’s request for the release of 30% of the public in its games in Serie B.

1 of 1 Arena Batistão, in Aracaju — Photo: Guilherme Fraga/TV Sergipe Arena Batistão, in Aracaju — Photo: Guilherme Fraga/TV Sergipe

The request was granted by the president of the STJD of Football, Otávio Noronha, and only covers municipalities that allow the presence of the public and provided that all local health requirements are respected.

The decision does not include games played in Sergipe without the publication of rules, by the competent authorities, that allow the fans to return to the stadiums.

The injunction was granted after Dragão entered with a request, last Friday, for the release of the public for their games in Serie B.

However, the Government of Sergipe took a stand last Thursday for not releasing the public in the stadiums, after a meeting of the Technical-Scientific and Special Activities Committee (Ctcae).

This Thursday, at 3 pm, an extraordinary meeting of Ctcae will be held so that the matter can be deliberated again.

The last game of Confiança with the presence of the fans, at Arena Batistão, took place on March 14, 2020, in a 1-0 defeat to CRB, for the seventh round of the group stage of the Copa do Nordeste.

Check out the full decision of the STJD below:

“By order of Dr. Auditor President Otávio Noronha, of this Superior Court of Justice, referring to Innominate Measure under No. 272/2021, having as Applicant the Associação Desportiva Confiança and Respondent to the Brazilian Football Confederation, I hereby inform that it was granted partially the injunction required to allow the public to return to the Stadiums in games under the command of Confiança, provided that they are held in sports venues located within Municipalities that allow it, and provided that all requirements and limitations inscribed in the normative acts are observed. in force, and that all requirements of the Department of Health and the competent Sanitary Authorities have been complied with, as long as the authorization of the Authorities in this regard lasts.