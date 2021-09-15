Tardelli has a vandalized car and is threatened with death after Santos’ elimination: ‘Terror’ – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Instagram Play Attacker says he was very sad about the case of violence

Striker Diego Tardelli didn’t have a good debut for Santos. In addition to the elimination in the Copa do Brasil with a 1-0 defeat to Athletico, this Tuesday (14), the player reported that he was chased by Peixe fans after the duel, had his car vandalized and was even threatened with death , when he arrived near the hotel where he is living.

The forward, an idol of Atlético’s fans, entered the second stage of the duel for the Copa do Brasil and had no direct relationship with the defeat.

“What I want to tell you is a horror scene that I just went through, that I never went through in my life and I would never imagine that one day I would go through it. I was arriving here near my hotel. I believe three or four cars were already following me. Until I stopped at the light and two or three cars closed me off. I had nowhere to run. They started breaking my car, kicking, denting. They said I was going to die. That torture they do when things don’t go well. This made me extremely sad, upset,” said Tardelli in a video posted on Instagram.

“I believe they were, from what I saw quickly, counting high, around 10 people, fans. Ten vandals. Fans have every right to charge. The phase of the team is really not the best, but that doesn’t justify it. Unfortunately. Going through what I went through, during my 15-year career, it’s very sad to go through that. If you want to go to CT, anywhere to charge, to curse. But attacking, breaking a car, tackling terror… That doesn’t fit in football anymore”, said the striker, recently hired by Santos.

At the beginning of the current season, coach Ariel Holan resigned after protests from fans at the door of the building where he lived.