Tati Quebra Barraco points out fake people in reality show

Tati Quebra Barraco has already shown that he is not in “A Fazenda 13” for a walk. In the premiere of the reality show on RecordTV, the funkeira said that she has already identified the false friendships and even announced how she will deal with the situation, declaring that she has “zero tolerance”.

“Dona Tati Quebra Barraco, it’s your turn, woman. Look, do you think that at the beginning of the game you can already differentiate that sincere friendship from that not so sincere? Have you detected it? Talk about it”, questioned Galisteu.

“Yes, it’s been possible to know who is and who isn’t, yes. Where I come from, right. Take the first farmer’s test and send it straight to the farm,” replied Tati.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 20 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 20 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 20 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 20 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 20 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 20 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 20 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 20 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 20 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 20 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 20 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 20 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 20 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 20 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 20 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 20 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 20 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 20 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram