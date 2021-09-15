Tatiana loses to Hawaiian and is world surfing runner-up

Brazilian Tatiana Weston-Webb took the runner-up in the world surfing championship. This Tuesday, 14, she lost to Hawaiian Carissa Moore in the final of Rip Curl WSL Finals and came in second at Trestles Beach, California (United States). In men’s, Gabriel Medina was three-time champion, Filipe Toledo was second and Italo Ferreira third.







Tatiana Weston-Webb failed to debunk Hawaiian’s favoritism in the end Photo: Reproduction/Facebook/@tatianawestonwebbsurf

Tati’s result equals the achievements of other Brazilian women, such as the world vice-championships of Silvana Lima (2008 and 2009) and Jacqueline Silva (2002). The defeat was considered normal because Carissa was the favorite in the decision. She is a five-time world champion and current Olympic champion, having won gold at the Tokyo Games just over a month ago.

Tati had a very good season that culminated in reaching the WSL Finals, in Trestles, in second position in the world ranking, behind only Carissa. In the seven stages she competed in, the Brazilian had two third places, a runner-up (in Narrabeen, Australia) and a first place, in Margaret River (Australia), in addition to other results.

He then arrived to dispute the decisive event with the intention of displacing Carissa’s favoritism. But before that, it passed the Australian Sally Fitzgibbons when winning from 13.17 to 11.73, guaranteed a place in the final, which would be held in the best of three heats, that is, whoever won two would be the world champion.

In the first heat, Tati started behind, but recovered, hit some good maneuvers and won by 15.20 to 14.06. Then he lost by 17.26 to 15.60 and, after winning the men’s title of Gabriel Medina, he returned to the sea and ended up losing again to the surfer from Hawaii by 16.60 to 14.20.

Tati was born in Porto Alegre and soon moved to Hawaii. He grew up on the island of Kauai and it was there that he learned to surf. She is the daughter of Tanira Guimarães, who used to ride bodyboard waves. The father, the English Douglas Weston-Webb, also surfed and the girl soon got a taste for the sport.

At 25, she has dual nationality, but she made her choice to represent Brazil and that’s how she started to build a solid career on the World Surfing Tour. He still represented the country at the Tokyo Olympic Games, but did not make it to the medal dispute, stopping in the round of 16.