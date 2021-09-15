Tech dominance on Earth is behind Chinese goal to colonize Mars

Researchers at Beihang University in China this week unveiled a colonization project for Mars. The program, led by professor of aerospace sciences Xu Xu, shows, step by step, how the country intends to build aircraft capable of transporting up to 10,000 people each year to the red planet.

In the program, an ingenious magnesium-based fuel-using system, in partnership with Japanese researchers, solves a long-standing problem for landings on the Martian surface.

Since the planet’s atmosphere is poor in oxygen (and rich in carbon dioxide) the fuels used here on Earth are inefficient to “protect” large spacecraft from Martian gravity at the delicate moment of landing on the red ground.

The program is, of course, a perspective for the future, almost a letter of intent. But it carries with it the symbolism of placing the country alongside Russians, Americans and Europeans at the forefront of space research, with the difference that China seeks to surpass these nations, as it runs its own space program and not one in collaboration with the Western powers, such as among the partners of the International Space Station (ISS).

The Chinese Mars colonization project points to 2045 the year when spacecraft will be ready and safe to take human beings to live off Earth.

Hypersonic flights, at speeds in excess of 6,000 kilometers per hour, will take up to six months to reach their destination. An enormous sacrifice, without a doubt, to be faced by the pioneers.

The unfolding of these researches is to generate knowledge and new aerospace technologies that can be used, before, right here, on this planet.

In the same presentation, the lead professor of the project showed plans to debut, by 2035, aircraft capable of traveling at hypersonic speeds, with up to ten passengers, over the Earth. In practice, this would allow flights from any location to any location on Earth in a maximum of 1 hour.

The hypersonic application should have little civilian use in its first years of life, but it makes room, for example, for the development of new military vehicles.

It is true that in 14 years China’s “rivals” will also make a lot of progress. But the effort revealed with the “Mars project” reinforces what even the stones of the Great Wall have already noticed: China understands that mastering advanced technology cycles is its best strategy to remain relevant vis-à-vis other civilizations.

As the longest-lived civilization on Earth (others, older, such as the Egyptians and Phoenicians no longer exist as such), China’s plan is to allow its people and culture to exist for at least another 5,000 years. Not that for that it is necessary to stay on another planet.