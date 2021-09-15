‘That woman lied to me’ · TV News

After revealing that the “real” Maurílio is dead, Jesuína (Laura Cardoso) will call a mysterious partner and claim that he fulfilled the “deal” with José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero) in Império. In a conversation with Josué (Roberto Birindelli), the commander will assume that he distrusts the lady. “That woman lied to me”, will shoot the protagonist of the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

Alexandre Nero’s character landed in São João del-Rei looking for clues about his rival and was taken to the man’s tomb. “Father and son died, I’m the only one who continues to struggle in this world”, will say the veteran, who will not convince the Medeiros family patriarch.

In scenes that will air this Wednesday (22) , Jesuína will make a call and let her know about the visit she received. “A man was here asking for news about Maurilio [Carmo Dalla Vecchia]. He didn’t say his name, but I heard the driver call out commander. I did everything we agreed,” she will say.

In the car, José Alfredo will share his assumptions with his henchman. “She only told me the parts that interested her,” the rich man will say. Joshua, then, is surprised by the mistrust of the boss: “We saw the grave”.

“The whole story of death is too full of details to be true. It’s obvious to me that Dona Jesuína was guided by someone to tell only what was interesting for those behind it all”, will bet the “man in black”.

The two will distrust Fabrício Melgaço as a possible principal, and the man’s right-hand man will suggest talking to Merival (Roberto Pirillo), the family’s lawyer. However, Joseph will prefer not to involve anyone else in the story and to destroy the enemy with his own hands.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

