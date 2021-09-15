The Farm 13: The wait is over! Find out who all the reality show participants are

The fire started in the hay, Brazil! The thirteenth season of “A Fazenda” premiered this Tuesday (13th), on Record. After Marcos Mion left, Adriane Galisteu took over the rural reality show. Some of the 21 participants in the edition had already been announced in advance. On today’s show, four of the five remaining names were confirmed. The 21st and last spot of the reality show is being disputed in “Paiol”, a parallel confinement where four tiktokers fight for the preference of the public.

Among the new residents of the headquarters in Itapecerica da Serra (SP), there are some controversial figures, former participants from other realities, as well as media personalities who have recently made a big splash. Some names were already mentioned by the public for some time – which further increases expectations for the new season. Check out the full list of participants:

Aline Mineiro she became known on television when she worked as Panicat, in the late program “Pânico na TV”. She joined the show in 2015 and stayed for two years. Currently, Aline works as an actress, model, digital influencer, businesswoman and has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

Dynho Alves started as a dancer on TV shows. In 2016, he threw himself into the music business and released some hits. Married to Mirella, the two have already participated in “Power Couple Brasil”, another reality show on Record.

Erasmus Viana is a digital influencer, model and ex-husband of Gabriela Pugliesi. Viana accumulates 1.7 million followers on social networks. Today, in addition to working with the internet, he is an entrepreneur and co-founder of projects related to healthy living and exercising.

Erika Schneider is a dancer and left the ballet of “Domingão do Faustão” in January this year, after eight years in the cast. The also model and digital influencer would have gotten the position that, initially, would be the singer Gabi Martins.

Solange Gomes was announced earlier, on the program “Cidade Alerta”, also on Record. The model, who emerged in the 90s, was considered one of the most desired women of the time. She was also the muse of the traditional “Banheira do Gugu”.

Rich Melquiades was confirmed along with the model, in the police program. The influencer became known for showing his routine to followers on social networks, always accompanied by his mother and grandmother. He also participated in the reality “On Vacation with Ex Celebs”, shown by MTV Brasil. There, he was responsible for several shacks and fights and promises to stir up “A Fazenda”.

Arcrebian Araújo, model, ex-BBB and ex-No Limite: “I think everything has a purpose and maybe mine is to be in this edition of ‘Fazenda’. The guys will meet me and I’m sure they’ll like it a lot. What I have to show is my truth, I’m going to show the playful Bil, the Bil who likes to talk”.

Dayanne Mello, businesswoman and dancer. The model won a wave of Brazilian fans by participating in “Big Brother Itália” and reaching the final of the reality show. Even without taking the award, she got the word out and was one of the most prominent names of the season.

Gui Araujo, presenter and businessman. Since his participation in “De Vacation with the Ex” until his dating Anitta last year, Gui has become a frequent personality in the media. He also feels ready for the new challenge: “I’m here with an open heart to face this experience. I’ve followed other seasons, I’m physically and psychologically prepared for any battle”.

MC GUI, singer. After starting his career years ago, when he was still a teenager, the funkeiro scored several hits, such as “Dreaming”, “O Bonde Passau” and “Sua História”. However, it was a series of controversies that made Gui figure in the headlines – like when he was caught in a clandestine casino this year despite the Covid-19 pandemic; and a case in which he filmed and exposed a little girl at Disney, being accused of embarrassing her.

Liziane Gutierrez, model: “I won’t run away from anything. I won’t give up and I won’t be expelled. Otherwise, I’ll go with anything”.

Marina Ferrari, influencer and businesswoman. Last year, the influencer even participated in the pre-confinement to enter the program, but ended up being dismissed the day before and was very upset by the situation. This year, the game turned and she already had both feet in rural reality!

Medrado, singer and songwriter. The 28-year-old artist returns to the TV screens of Record TV months after her participation in “Power Couple Brasil 5”. After the reality show and her separation from Claytão, this time, Medrado faces the dispute alone and shouldn’t take shit home.

Mileid mihaile, businesswoman and former dancer: “I’m really happy with this opportunity! I’m not afraid of anything. I’m ready for any situation”.

Little Mussun, actor and businessman: “The audience only knows me through my characters. Now they are having the opportunity to get to know me more”.

Nego do Borel, singer: “I know who I am. ‘The Farm’ is an opportunity for people and Brazil to know too”.

Tati Breaks Shack, funkeira: “Those who know me know that I’m like this: I say what I think and what I think, regardless of anything. I’m not an actress, I won’t act. Take it from here”.

James Piquilo, Country singer. The artist has been part of the duo Hugo and Tiago since 2004, when they won the “FAMA” program. Since then, the two have already delivered some hits on the charts, such as the track “Gaguinho”. More recently, Tiago made a big deal out of revealing, exclusively to hugogloss.com, who had a phalloplasty procedure – the famous penis enlargement surgery.

Valentina Francavilla, actress and radio host. Born in Italy, the peoa is already known by the Brazilian public, having participated in the “Programa do Ratinho” for many years.

Victor Pecoraro, actor and ex-participant of the “Dance of the Famous”: “My strategy is to take care of the animals, water the plants and prune the poisonous herbs”.