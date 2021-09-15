The Farm maintains tradition and will have ex-panicat and ex-dancer of Faustão · TV News

Fazenda 13 will maintain the tradition of old editions and will have an ex-panicat and a former dancer from Domingão do Faustão (1989-2021) in its cast. Erika Schneider, ex-ballerina of Fausto Silva’s show, and Aline Mineiro, former member of Pânico (2003-2017), will compete in the reality of Record, which debuts this Tuesday (14).

The ex-panicats who have already joined the program are: Dani Souza, a Mulher Samambaia (first edition); Lizzi Benites (The Farm 3); Dani Bolina (4); Nicole Bahls (5 and 9); Aryane Steinkopf (6); Babi Rossi (7); Fernanda Lacerda, the Mendigata (10); Aricia Silva (11) and Carol Narizinho (12).

Among the former members of Balé do Domingão are Mirella Santos, who completed the first season; Drika Marinho participated in the 11th edition; Carla Prata (eighth); and Robertha Portella (fifth).

Who is Aline Mineiro

Born in Guarulhos, Greater São Paulo, Aline Mineiro Queiroz was born on September 18, 1991, graduated as a flight attendant, but has never worked in the area. The 30-year-old brunette also has a degree in Performing Arts from the Wolf Maya School of Actors and currently works as a model, actress and influencer.

Alongside Mari Gonzalez, the ex-panicat worked as a stage assistant in the now extinct Pânico na Band (the program was also shown on RedeTV! and was called Pânico na TV) between 2015 and 2017, taking the place of Renata Molinaro.

The model dates the comedian Leo Lins. Aline was criticized in 2020 after publishing a video making fun of the comedian with the caption: “Like all parties, he doesn’t say anything, he’s a little autistic.” She deleted the post from social media.

In August, the blogger tried to mislead her participation in the competition held in Itapecerica da Serra (SP) during an interview with Venus Podcast. In a chat with Criss Paiva and Yasmin Ali Yassine, the actress said she didn’t know how her name ended up on the list of speculations.

“Last year, my name stayed until the end. It’s nothing to see, and people insist it’s true. I’m waiting for someone to call me, [falam] I’m quoted, I’m waiting for someone to call me. My cell phone is there if anyone calls me,” he said.

Aline’s name gained traction on the betting lists after she hosted her boyfriend’s surprise birthday party three weeks before the date she actually celebrates his birth.

Check out Aline’s posts on social media:

Who is Erika Schneider

Erika Schneider, on the other hand, is from São Roque, in the interior of São Paulo, and left the ballet of Faustão in January 2021 after eight years in the cast. The model also ended her two-year relationship with businessman Victor Perez earlier this year. The 1.74 m tall blonde has a degree in Human Resources management, loves traveling and speaks German.

The influencer was fired from Domingão do Faustão by video call and entered the radar of Rodrigo Carelli, director of A Fazenda, for having lived an affair with Erasmo Viana — also quoted to be a pawn in the reality show. The dancer would have gotten the vacancy that had been destined for the ex-BBB Gabi Martins.

In conversation with the TV news shortly after her resignation, in February, the influencer said she was already waiting for the attraction to leave: “I wasn’t upset. The show is going to end, and that’s life. Everything has a beginning, middle and end. I, at least, already expected That end. I imagined the contract ending. One time or another, the girls would have to leave. I already imagined it.”

In early 2019, Erika became friends with Neymar Jr. in Barra Grande, Bahia. The model and Isabella Arantes joined the select group of people followed by the football player on social networks at the time.

Erika accumulates over 1 million followers on Instagram. On her profile, she publishes several photos in bikini and traveling. Check out:

Who’s on Farm 13?