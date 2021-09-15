The revolt after the killing of 1,400 dolphins in one day in Europe

by

Hunting dolphins and whales (as in this archive image) is a traditional practice in the Faroe Islands.

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

The practice of hunting dolphins in the Faroe Islands (Denmark’s autonomous territory) is in check after the death of more than 1,400 of the mammals, a record level of capture.

The pod of white-faced dolphins was driven to the largest fjord in the North Atlantic territory on Sunday (12/09).

The boats took them to shallow waters at Skalabotnur beach in Eysturoy, where they were killed with knives. And the carcasses were transported ashore and distributed to residents for consumption.

Alert: from here, this text contains graphic details and images that some readers may find shocking.