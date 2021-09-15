Trans woman sentenced to 53 years in prison for bombing US mosque | World

A trans woman who led a militia called The White Rabbits was sentenced to 53 years in prison on Tuesday (14) for a bomb attack on a Minnesota mosque in 2017, the US Department of Justice announced. U.S.

Emily Claire Hari, 50, was convicted last year on five counts, including bombing, destroying religious property and using force to hinder the service, the department said in a statement.

The text indicates that Hari, who at that time identified himself as a man, Michael Hari, organized a “terrorist militia group” called The White Rabbits in Clarence, Illinois.

She recruited two men, Michael McWhorter and Joe Morris, and on August 5, 2017, the three attacked the Dar al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, Minnesota, half a mile away.

In the early morning hours of that day, when some people gathered at the mosque to pray, the three broke a window and put gasoline in containers and a homemade bomb, which exploded and left serious damage.

Hari wanted to terrorize Muslims into believing they are not welcome in the United States and that they should leave the country, judicial authorities alleged.

In January 2019, McWhorter and Morris pleaded guilty to the attack. Hari’s two accomplices have not yet been convicted.

“Hari tried to terrorize an entire religious community. Today’s ruling makes it clear that such acts of terror fueled by hatred will not be tolerated,” Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement.