Trio do Palmeiras gets rid of punishment in STJD for expulsion against Atlético-MG | palm trees

Coach Abel Ferreira, assistant João Martins and midfielder Patrick de Paula will be in Palmeiras’ match against Chapecoense, next Saturday, at 5 pm, in Santa Catarina, for the Brasileirão.

The trio was judged this Wednesday morning by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) and was free of a punishment in addition to automatic suspension because of expulsions in the match against Atlético-MG, played on August 14th.

Patrick de Paula and João Martins were acquitted by unanimous vote, and Abel Ferreira had the complaint withdrawn by the Attorney’s Office.

Palmeira residents were denounced in article 258 of the Brazilian Code of Sports Justice, which speaks of “taking on any conduct contrary to sporting discipline or ethics” and is punishable by one to six suspension matches.

Bruno Arleu de Araújo’s refereeing in the game against Atlético-MG caused a lot of complaints from the Palmeira side. Verdão’s understanding is that Patrick de Paula received a red card in the first stage of the match played at Mineirão after slipping.

By complaint, Abel Ferreira and João Martins were also expelled before the break, which increased the revolt of the Alviverde side. In the summary, the referee reported that he showed the Portuguese coach a red card “for having protested repeatedly and openly, with gestures and words (which it was not possible to identify what was said), against the referee’s decision”.

– I don’t have a war against referees, and I hope the referees don’t have a war against me. It’s very easy to expel the Palmeiras coach. I promise that I’ll make an effort to behave better, but in these three only one that went well. I love learning, I want to improve, but I think it’s enough. I feel it’s very easy to expel the coach of Palmeiras – said Abel Ferreira, days after the last expulsion against Atlético-MG and remembering the three times he received a red card in charge of Verdão.

Because of the red card received in the match against Atlético-MG, Abel Ferreira, João Martins and Patrick de Paula had already served automatic suspension in the next round of the Brazilian Championship, against Cuiabá, on the 21st.