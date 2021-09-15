Uber and 99 increase race fare due to fuel prices; understand

The increase in fuel prices not only caused many drivers to give up working per application, but also resulted in race fare increase. According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), the liter of gasoline has already exceeded R$ 6 at service stations.

Now, due to the high value, both Uber and 99 have adjusted race fares. In São Paulo, in the metropolitan region, Uber’s most popular type of race is the UberX category, whose readjustment can reach 35% already this week.

In a statement published on the IG portal, Uber said that racing prices were higher precisely due to the value of fuel, making it necessary for the company to readjust “the earnings of partner drivers in various cities, in all modalities”.

Negative impact on transport

The 99 also commented on the matter, stating that the readjustment percentage was between 10% and 25% in more than 20 metropolitan regions, reaching cities such as: Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, São Paulo, Florianópolis, São Luís, Maceió, Salvador, Goiânia and João Pessoa. “The constant adjustments in fuels had a very negative impact on transport services per application,” stated the company in a statement.

99 also explained that the increase needs to be made so that the gains of drivers and partners are also reviewed, considering the application balance and “to enable the population to continue to have access to a cost-effective, safe and efficient means of transport”.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, around 25% of application drivers have stopped working for the platforms, according to Eduardo Lima de Souza, president of the São Paulo Application Drivers Association.