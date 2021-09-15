Understand why goalkeeper Carlos Miguel has yet to be introduced by Corinthians

Carlos Miguel was confirmed as a reinforcement by Corinthians on August 27th. Exactly 19 days later, the goalkeeper was not introduced to the crowd through the traditional press conference. And that might not even happen in 2021.

Despite having already done some training at CT Joaquim Grava during the period, Carlos Miguel is still not considered one of the athletes on the professional team. Your photo and data were not even posted on the club’s official website.

The report of My Timon found that the board’s planning is, at first, put him on the field for the Sub-23 in the Brazilian Nationals. The tendency is for the goalkeeper not to be presented or listed for the Brasileirão 2021 games.

At the moment, three goalkeepers are being related by Sylvinho: Cássio, Matheus Donelli and Caique França. In the Under-23, Guilherme Castellani, Yago and Filipe (less often) are the goalkeepers chosen by coach Danilo. It is in this context that Carlos Miguel tries to fit himself.

Who is Carlos Miguel

Carlos Miguel is 22 years old, was linked to Internacional and signed with Corinthians until December 2023. At 2.04m, Carlos is considered the tallest goalkeeper in Brazil (eight centimeters more than Cássio) and, at the finish, he is showed excited to work alongside the Giant.

“For me, being beside Cassio is a huge emotion. At the age of 10, 12, I saw Cassio playing the Worlds and, today, being beside him is very special for me. He’s an idol and I have a lot to learn from him”, he emphasized.

Despite his stature, Carlos Miguel is considered by the Corinthians board of directors to be a quick goalkeeper with good decision-making in low balls. At Diego Aguirre’s Internacional, he was the third goalkeeper, as Daniel is the starter and Marcelo Lomba is the immediate reserve.

In the first half of 2021, Carlos Miguel defended Boa Esporte during the Minas Gerais Championship. He had already worn the Santa Cruz shirt last season. In both passages it was borrowed.

The search for the goalkeeper is related to the fact that Caique França does not renew his contract at the end of the year. Corinthians’ idea is to let Caique, who is already 26, experience his career in a place where he can have a chance to play. Something that won’t happen at Parque São Jorge, where Cássio has owned the position for ten seasons. At 19, Matheus Donelli will be worked for the future.

