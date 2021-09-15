Unimed Sorocaba opens a special center for children with ASD

Last September 1st, Unimed Sorocaba’s Neurological Rehabilitation Center (CRN) was inaugurated, created to offer multidisciplinary and specialized care to children up to 12 years of age who are carriers of Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD). The event was attended by cooperative members, executive directors, members of the Board of Directors and Technical, cooperative members, medical and non-medical managers and employees, especially from the Health Care Center (Nais), where the center is located.

Basically, the CRN will offer therapies through the ABA (Applied Behavior Analysis) method, through which the reinforcement of positive behaviors is worked, and through the Bobath Evolutionary Concept, which aims to improve gross motor function and postural control, facilitating muscle activity through key points.

Until then, children with ASD were assisted by the accredited network of Unimed Sorocaba, which will be maintained, but with the CRN, another specialized location is added. According to the director of Medical Affairs at the institution, Dr. Agnes Clini Baptista, with the creation of the center it will be possible to further expand the monitoring and control of its treatments, which should result in an improvement in the quality of life of patients. “This rehabilitation center is a dream we had to fulfill. It was made possible thanks to the help of the entire Nais team and, for sure, it will be a top center”, he highlighted.

In order for the child to be seen, the attending physician must request follow-up by the CRN. The center operates in Nais (Av. Brasil, 1146), from Monday to Friday, from 7 am to 7 pm. The service team is made up of physiotherapists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and psychologists, with Dr. Alex Tadeu Moraes as the medical coordinator.