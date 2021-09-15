Unsighted, SkateBird and more games hit Xbox Game Pass in September

A new batch of games will be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.
Also in September, the subscription service will have the addition of 12 more games, and a title that arrives on October 1st has also been released. One of the highlights is the Brazilian unsighted.
Check out the full list below:
September 15th
- Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, console and PC)
September 16
- I am fish (Cloud, console and PC)
- Skatebird(Cloud, console and PC)
- Superliminal (Cloud, console and PC)
September 17th
- Aragami 2 (Cloud, console and PC)
September 23th
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, console and PC)
- sable (Cloud, console and PC)
- Subnautics: Below Zero (Cloud, console and PC)
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (PRAÇA)
September 28th
- lemnis gate (Console and PC)
September 30th
- Astria Ascending (Cloud, console and PC)
- unsighted (Console and PC)
October 1st
- Phoenix Point (Console) — October 1st
On the other hand, five games are out of the service’s catalogue. After September 30th, the following games will no longer be available through the Game Pass:
- Drake Hollow(Cloud, console and PC)
- Ikenfell (Cloud, console and PC)
- Night in the Woods (Cloud, console and PC)
- Kathy Rain (PRAÇA)
- Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and console)
The Game Pass service on Xbox and PC costs R$29.99 per month. The Ultimate version costs R$ 44.99.