Unsighted, SkateBird and more games hit Xbox Game Pass in September

A new batch of games will be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

Also in September, the subscription service will have the addition of 12 more games, and a title that arrives on October 1st has also been released. One of the highlights is the Brazilian unsighted.

Check out the full list below:

September 15th

  • Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, console and PC)

September 16

  • I am fish (Cloud, console and PC)
  • Skatebird(Cloud, console and PC)
  • Superliminal (Cloud, console and PC)

September 17th

  • Aragami 2 (Cloud, console and PC)

September 23th

  • Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, console and PC)
  • sable (Cloud, console and PC)
  • Subnautics: Below Zero (Cloud, console and PC)
  • Tainted Grail: Conquest (PRAÇA)

September 28th

  • lemnis gate (Console and PC)

September 30th

  • Astria Ascending (Cloud, console and PC)
  • unsighted (Console and PC)

October 1st

  • Phoenix Point (Console) — October 1st
(Image: Xbox Game Pass/Microsoft Blog)

On the other hand, five games are out of the service’s catalogue. After September 30th, the following games will no longer be available through the Game Pass:

  • Drake Hollow(Cloud, console and PC)
  • Ikenfell (Cloud, console and PC)
  • Night in the Woods (Cloud, console and PC)
  • Kathy Rain (PRAÇA)
  • Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and console)

The Game Pass service on Xbox and PC costs R$29.99 per month. The Ultimate version costs R$ 44.99.