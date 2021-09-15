Unsighted, SkateBird and more games hit Xbox Game Pass in September

A new batch of games will be coming soon to Xbox Game Pass.

Also in September, the subscription service will have the addition of 12 more games, and a title that arrives on October 1st has also been released. One of the highlights is the Brazilian unsighted.

Check out the full list below:

September 15th

Flynn: Son of Crimson (Cloud, console and PC)

September 16

I am fish (Cloud, console and PC)

(Cloud, console and PC) Skatebird (Cloud, console and PC)

(Cloud, console and PC) Superliminal (Cloud, console and PC)

September 17th

Aragami 2 (Cloud, console and PC)

September 23th

Lost Words: Beyond the Page (Cloud, console and PC)

(Cloud, console and PC) sable (Cloud, console and PC)

(Cloud, console and PC) Subnautics: Below Zero (Cloud, console and PC)

(Cloud, console and PC) Tainted Grail: Conquest (PRAÇA)

September 28th

lemnis gate (Console and PC)

September 30th

Astria Ascending (Cloud, console and PC)

(Cloud, console and PC) unsighted (Console and PC)

October 1st

Phoenix Point (Console) — October 1st

On the other hand, five games are out of the service’s catalogue. After September 30th, the following games will no longer be available through the Game Pass:

Drake Hollow(Cloud, console and PC)

Ikenfell (Cloud, console and PC)

Night in the Woods (Cloud, console and PC)

Kathy Rain (PRAÇA)

Warhammer Vermintide II (Cloud and console)