VALORANT: Vikings and Vivo Keyd guarantee a spot in Champions

Team Vikings and Vivo Keyd are classified for the VALORANT Champions. With Havan Liberty’s early elimination at Masters Berlin, both teams can no longer be reached on the VCT circuit points table and have stamped their trips to Riot’s FPS Worlds, which will take place in December.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN: Our passport is stamped for the end of the year! Continue after advertising OUR WARRIORS ARE RATED FOR THE #VALORANTChampions! With this, we will represent Brazil with the @TeamVikings. BORA, THIS IS ALIVE KEYD, IN BRAZIL AND IN THE WORLD! 🌍#GoVK pic.twitter.com/nf5vIqzXRf — Live Keyd | 🇧🇷 #VALORANTMasters Berlin (@VivoKeyd) September 14, 2021

Champion of Masters 1 and fifth place in Masters Reykjavík, Vikings secured the lead in the table with 350 points. Gustavo “Sacy’s” team ended up not being able to qualify for the Masters Berlin, but the good performances in the other tournaments and the underperformance of Havan Liberty in Germany confirmed the VKS in the Worlds.

Vivo Keyd, on the other hand, guaranteed its place exclusively because of its performance at the Masters Berlin. Having reached at least ninth place in the international tournament, VK already has 225 points, enough to occupy second place in the points table and guarantee its participation in the world championship.

Despite not having managed to qualify directly for the VALORANT Champions, four Brazilian teams are still fighting for one last place in the World Cup. Sharks, Havan Liberty, FURIA and Gamelanders will compete against LATAM teams in October in a final qualifier where only one team qualifies for the tournament.

The VALORANT Champions will take place between December 2nd and 12th in Berlin, Germany. There will be 16 teams battling for the title and world champion of the FPS from Riot Games and for a slice of the prize that has not yet been revealed by the developer.

