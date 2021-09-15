VAR decides in the end, and Benfica draws Dynamo Kiev in their group stage debut

O Benfica tied 0 to 0 with the Dynamo Kiev, in Ukraine, for the first round of group E of Champions League. However, the result could have been much worse for the team led by Jorge Jesus if it wasn’t for the goal disallowed by the VAR for the hosts in the final minutes.

Shaparenko scored in stoppage time, but the referee saw an offside in the bid and canceled the goal that would have given the Ukrainian team the victory.

The home team started better in the match, were more organized and dominated almost the entire first half. In two dangerous opportunities, one in Shaparenko’s free kick and the other in Shkurin’s shot, goalkeeper Vlachodimos made good saves and saved Jorge Jesus’ team. However, in the final minutes, the Portuguese team grew, knew how to exploit opponents’ mistakes and scared with Rafa Silva, who submitted over the goal and with Yaremchuk, who risked a bomb in the net.

On the way back from half-time, Benfica almost opened the scoring with Yaremchuk, but goalkeeper Boyko defended with his leg and on the rebound, the Ukrainian defense moved away. Concerned, coach Jorge Jesus messed with the team, excluding Brazilians Everton Cebolinha, formerlyGuild and Gilberto, ex-Fluminense, which gave rise to Darwin Núñez and Valentino Lazaro.

Despite the greater possession of the ball, the Portuguese team found it difficult to finish, while Dynamo were more effective in their arrivals. In the final minutes, in a single move, the Ukrainian team hit the crossbar twice, in a shot from outside the area by Shaparenko and in an attempt to cut Vertonghen, on the rebound, after a defense by Vlachodimos.

Then, in additions, to the despair of the mister, Shaparenko himself shook the net, but after consulting the VAR, the referee saw the player’s offside at the beginning of the move and annulled the goal.

They did well: Shaparenko and Rafa Silva

On the Ukrainian side, Mykola Shaparenko made a good game, created the best opportunities, but stopped at Benfica’s goalkeeper and at VAR. For the Portuguese team, Rafa Silva was the best on the field, giving work to Boyko and the opposing defense.

Championship status

With the result, the two teams add one point each. O Bayern Munchen leads group E after the 3-0 victory over the Barcelona, which in turn appears in the last place.

Countryside experience

Romanian Mircea Lucescu, coach of Dynamo, is the oldest coach of the Champions group stage at 76 years old. Jorge Jesus, from Benfica, is the second most experienced in this edition, with 67.

upcoming games

Benfica returns to the field to face the Good view, on Monday (20), at 3:00 pm (Brasilia time), for the Portuguese Championship, which the sports fan follows LIVE by ESPN on Star+. Dynamo, on the other hand, will face Oleksandria, on Saturday (18), at 1:30 pm (GMT), for the Ukrainian Championship.

The second round of group E of Champions takes place on the 29th. The Portuguese receive the Barcelona at the Estádio da Luz, while the Ukrainians visit the Bayern Munchen, in Germany.





Datasheet

KIEV’S DYNAMO: Boyko; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; De Pena (Verbic), Sydorchuk, Shaparenko, Tsygankov (Karavaev); Buyalskiy; Shkurin (Harmash). Coach: Mircea Lucescu

BENFICA: Vlachodimos; Otamendi, Rodrigues, Vertonghen; Gilberto (Lazaro), Weigl, Mario (Taarabt), Grimaldo; Rafa Silva (Pizzi), Yaremchuk (Núñez), Everton Chives (Radonjić). Technician: Jorge Jesus