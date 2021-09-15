Vasco mounts operation for possible public return against Cruzeiro – 09/14/2021

Awaiting the decisive arbitration next Friday (17) between the clubs of Série B and CBF, Vasco has already been setting up the operation of the possible gradual return of the public in the match against Cruzeiro, on Sunday (19), in São Januário (RJ).

For this to happen, 13 of the 16 municipalities that host Serie B need to give the “ok”, which will allow not only the return of the fans in the match of Cruzmaltino as in the other games of the competition round. O UOL Sport found that all the logistics following the sanitary protocols have been debated internally by the vascaine board and will be ready if the release is accepted.

The agreement that defined the margin of 80% of the municipalities was defined in the previous arbitration by vote. Immediate return and only 100% approval were the other possibilities put to the table and which were won.

Vasco issued an official note at the end of this afternoon (14) issuing its opinion on the subject. Check out:

“The Club de Regatas Vasco da Gama, since the beginning of the discussion about the return of the public to the stadiums, has followed the definitions of the Arbitration Council of the Brazilian Football Confederation. In March 2021, when for the first time in the current season it was discussed more robustly the presence of the fans in our stands, it was decided that we would return to the subject in a new Arbitral, scheduled for the month of September.

During this entire period, Vasco, which cannot be responsible for defining public health protocols in the midst of the pandemic, accepted what the competent authorities determined to institutions across the country.

On September 8, at the CBF Arbitration Council, it was decided, after voting among the clubs in the B Series of the Brazilian Championship, the possibility of a public return upon the release of 80% of the municipalities where the competition teams. On September 17, in new Arbitral, CBF and clubs will analyze the situation of the 16 municipalities and, if 13 of them have sanitary protocols consistent with the return of the public to the stadiums, in the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship it is understood that the fans will be able to access the stadiums.

In this case, Vasco would play on Sunday (19/09), against Cruzeiro in São Januário, their first game with an audience at the stadium. The fans will return gradually in terms of capacity, in addition to full compliance with Covid-19 combat protocols. All information regarding tickets and accesses will be disclosed later on the Club’s official channels.

Vasco da Gama reiterates its commitment to public health and the well-being of its athletes, employees and fans, and will continue to follow the sanitary protocols of the competent entities.”