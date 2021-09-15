Venom 2 | Post-Credits Scene Could Have Big Impact on Spider-Man’s Future

ATTENTION: POSSIBLE SPOILERS BELOW

Just now, the Sony Pictures exhibited ‘Venom: Time of Carnage‘ for some fans, including the presence of the protagonist Tom Hardy in the session. It didn’t take long for reports of the post-credits scene to hit social media.

Turns out, this time around, this scene could have a big impact on Spider-Man’s future. That’s right, you did not misread.

Understand the situation through the journalist’s publications Grace Randolph:

“Oh, Venom doesn’t say ‘I hate that guy,’ he actually says ‘He looks tasty’ it seems, it’s connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” it says.

“A lot of you are assuming things based on the post-credits scene tweet from Venom 2. I left out a lot of crucial stuff. Sony showed the movie to a lot of fans, the scene description was leaked online, so be careful,” concluded.

In Venom – Time of Carnage, the relationship between Eddie and Venom (Tom Hardy) is evolving. Seeking how best to deal with the inevitable symbiosis, these two sides figure out how to live together and somehow become better together than apart.

Venom: Time of Carnage it has the direction of Andy Serkis (Mogli: Between Two Worlds). In the cast, we will have the returns of Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock (Venom), Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady (Carnage) and Michelle Williams like Anne.

In Brazil, the premiere is scheduled for October 7th.