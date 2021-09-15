Vitinho reveals the unstoppable Flamengo’s ‘great secret’ and tells how Renato makes ‘the dressing room die of laughter’

To eliminate the Guild, this Wednesday, and advance to the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup, O Flamengo bet on the incredible retrospective of Renato Gaúcho in charge of the rubro-negra team.

In 15 games with the coach, there were 13 victories conquered (eight of them were by a difference of three goals or more), one draw and one defeat – 88.9% improvement. There were 48 goals scored (average of 3.2 per match) and only 11 goals conceded.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

One of the players who grew the most under the coach’s command, Vitinho revealed that the team’s recent numbers are not a coincidence.

“We always had this mentality and Renato reinforced it. He always says that the best way to respect your opponent is to play seriously and beat them by playing the 90 minutes in a strong way. We are more confident, secure and happy with the football that Flamengo can play. With our quality, we were able to create chances to score goals,” he told the ESPN.com.br.

In addition to the offensive momentum, the player believes that another factor is the “great secret” for Flamengo to always be able to fight for the titles.

Renato Gaúcho in Flamengo’s match for the Brasileirão Marcelo Cortes/Flemish

“Our friendship. We try to help each other and that was the greatest achievement of our trajectory here. We have no vanity. Each one has its own personality and way. We all play for the team. And everyone plays well and stands out. There wasn’t a guy who did everything and who joined, contributed at some point. We were winning and surpassing ourselves. This is our strength. Those who arrived later also understood this unit”, he stated.

A union that seems to have been strengthened with the arrival of the new technical committee.

“Renato is a sensational guy, he surprises a lot in his games. It gives you an opening to talk and play. He plays a lot with Gabriel with the issue of goals. Gabriel says that Renato wouldn’t have a spot on our team, and he says he would start. This is a lot of fun. We die of laughter. He has made the environment very light for us to play”, he said.

In the first leg against Olimpia for the round of 16 of Libertadores Conmebol, Vitinho celebrated his goal with a choreography based on a funny YouTube video, which later became a hit even with the coach.

“Renato asked ‘what was that dance?’ I replied that it was a video called ‘Play the Ball on the No-nonsense’. A boy is playing, receives the ball in depth, runs, misses his stride and falls in slow motion. Sometimes in the game we even play when Bruno Henrique receives the ball. Afterwards, we showed the video to Renato, who died laughing and even imitated it”, he said.

play 2:38 ‘Flamengo plays for the team’, said the rubro-negro player in an exclusive interview to ESPN.com.br

Flamengo returns to the field for Conmebol Libertadores on September 22, against Barcelona de Guayaquil, at 21:30 (GMT), broadcast by ESPN on Star+. For more information, Click here.