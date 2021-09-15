‘We didn’t believe what we were seeing’, says witness of an air accident that left seven dead in Piracicaba | Piracicaba and Region

Witnesses of the air accident that left seven dead in Piracicaba (SP) this Tuesday (14) told what they saw in the moments before and after the aircraft crashed. Among the victims was Raízen Cosan Celso Silveira Mello Filho, shareholder of the plant, his wife and three children, in addition to the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft.

The waiter Marcos Eduardo de Souza was in a place close to the accident and was keeping his car in the parking lot when he heard the noise of the plane passing by. He reports that the aircraft was flying low and turned sideways, which was strange. “A person who was on my side said ‘it’s falling’. Then it had that impact,” he said.

“We didn’t believe what we were seeing and that fireball came up. We started to get desperate and we started to warn everyone and call the fire department. Everyone in shock.

According to him, before the crash, the plane passed by a building. “I don’t know if he was trying to make the curve and he’s already taken a beating here. It’s something we only see on film,” he said.

Safety circuit records the moment when the plane crashes in the forest area of ​​Piracicaba

Another witness was the cleaning assistant Telma Casarotto. She was outside a building when she saw the aircraft passing by. “I thought it was weird the way he was coming,” he said.

“He [avião] he came, turned away from the building, if he had taken the building it would have been a tragedy too, then he came and I already saw that he turned off the engine. Then he turned to go up, went and fell here. I just thought, ‘Oh my God, the plane went down'”, he recalls.

She says she was so scared by the fall that she stopped. “Then the janitor ran there to see, but there was no time to see anything else. It was just fire.”

Logistics assistant Thaís Gomes da Silva said she was working when she heard the tragedy. “I was sitting there in my office and I just heard the noise of the plane falling, when it made a crash, everything shook. When I saw it, the fire was already spreading, everything black.”

Air crash kills seven people in Piracicaba

According to the firefighters, the plane left Piracicaba Airport bound for Pará and crashed soon after, just before 9:00 am, in a green area next to the São Paulo State Technology Faculty (Fatec).

The video at the beginning of the report shows the moment when the plane crashes at the bottom of a condominium. After hitting some eucalyptus trees during the fall, the aircraft exploded and started a forest fire.

According to Piracicaba City Hall, the King Air B200 model airplane left Pedro Morganti Municipal Airport and the crash happened about 15 seconds after take-off, in a eucalyptus plantation.

1 de 1 Plane crashed in Piracicaba (SP) this Tuesday morning (14) — Photo: PAULO RICARDO/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT Plane crashed in Piracicaba (SP) this Tuesday morning (14) — Photo: PAULO RICARDO/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO

The Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents (Cenipa), of the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), informed in a note that it was activated and will investigate the case.

In this action, investigators identify evidence, photograph scenes, remove parts of the aircraft for analysis, listen to witness reports and gather documents. The goal, according to the agency, is to prevent new accidents with similar characteristics from happening.

According to the Brazilian Aeronautical Registry (RAB), the crashed aircraft had its certificate and maintenance up to date.