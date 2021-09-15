Wednesday 15th September | agenda of the day

Good Morning. Human Rights NGO says Jair Bolsonaro threat to democracy, and a report from a group of jurists indicates that the president committed liability crime during the pandemic. O supposed lobbyist Marconny Albernaz de Faria testifies today to Covid’s CPI. Rio: game between Flamengo and Grêmio, at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil, becomes test event it’s the ‘ vaccination passport’ takes effect. SpaceX’s space tourism and its first civilian mission in space. AND 15 movies in 15 years of the G1 .

G1 Newsletter : receive a summary with the day’s news in your email

: receive a summary with the day’s news in your email Prefer to hear the highlights of the day? Play the podcast summary :

1 of 4 December 9, 2020 archive photo of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) at an event at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília. — Photo: GABRIELA BILó/ESTADÃO CONTENT December 9, 2020 archive photo of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) at an event at the Palácio do Planalto, in Brasília. — Photo: GABRIELA BILó/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Document released by Human Rights Watch says that Jair Bolsonaro “is threatening the pillars of Brazilian democracy”. According to the Human Rights NGO, the president does this through his attacks on the Supreme Court, his constant threats to the 2022 elections and his violation of the freedom of expression of his critics.

VIDEO: Bolsonaro imitation causes laughter at dinner for Temer

Liability Crime

A group of jurists coordinated by former Justice Minister Miguel Reale Júnior delivered to Covid’s CPI a study on the possible crimes committed by Jair Bolsonaro during the pandemic. Opinion indicates that the president committed a crime of responsibility. Text should support the opinion of the committee’s rapporteur in the Senate, Renan Calheiros, to be delivered next week.

CPI asks for coercive conduct of a lobbyist who failed to comply with the STF decision and did not testify

The alleged lobbyist Marconny Albernaz de Faria testifies today to Covid’s CPI. He is appointed as an intermediary for Need Medicines, a company that signed a contract with the Ministry of Health for more than R$ 1 billion for the sale of vaccines – and which entered the CPI’s sights on suspicion of irregularities, resulting in the opening of an inquiry into Jair Bolsonaro for alleged malfeasance.

CPI documents also show that Bolsonaro’s son Jair Renan started an events company with the help of Marconny, with whom he exchanged at least 100 messages. Conversations on the lobbyist’s cell phone were copied at the request of the Federal Public Ministry in Pará and sent to the CPI.

Marconny’s testimony was scheduled for September 2, but was postponed after the presentation of a 20-day certificate, which was questioned by the CPI. On the occasion, senator Omar Aziz even called the director of Sírio-Libanês to ask for information.

This time, the Justice authorized the coercive driving of Marconny if he does not appear.

Double defeat for Bolsonaro

The Senate and the Supreme Court barred Bolsonaro’s MP that made it difficult to combat fake news. The rules provided for in the text ceased to apply after Pacheco returned the measure edited by the president on the 6th, and Rosa Weber suspended its effects, which limited the removal of content from social networks.

In July, Brazil registered a record in power generation by thermoelectric plants and the lowest energy production by hydroelectric plants for the month since 2002, according to data from the National Electric System Operator (ONS). The energy generated in thermoelectric plants is more expensive and causes an increase in the cost of the electricity bill.

Bolsa Família: queue and uncertainties

While the government seeks space in the budget to reach the election year with a supercharged version of the program, around 1.2 million families eligible to receive the benefit remain unassisted. In this episode of The subject, Renata Lo Prete talks with reporter Fernanda Trisotto and sociologist Marta Arretche, a professor at USP and a researcher at the Center for Metropolis Studies. It shows how Bolsa Família, although seen as an electoral asset by politicians, is vulnerable to cuts and operates today at levels much lower than in the past. Listen below.

Speaking of crisis…The average price of gasoline rose for the 6th week in a row. Some stations have charged up to R$ 7.18 for fuel. The values ​​of the liter of diesel and ethanol also increased during the week. In 2021, fuel became one of the villains of inflation, responsible for severely affecting the budget of Brazilian families – already harmed by the rise in food and electricity.

2 of 4 Maracanã — Photo: Marcos de Paula/Rio City Hall Maracanã — Photo: Marcos de Paula/Rio City Hall

The game of this Wednesday (15) between Flamengo e Grêmio at Maracanã, for the Copa do Brasil, is considered a test event by the Rio City Hall. 24 thousand people are expected at the stadium, which announced a special scheme to receive the public, as well as the Metrô. Vaccination and a negative Covid test are among the mandates. See what fans will need to enter the stadium.

‘Vaccination passport’ takes effect today in Rio

Pandemic numbers: the moving average of deaths per Covid was back above 500 after six days. The number reflects the extended holiday at the beginning of the month.

Yesterday, the king of soccer was discharged from the ICU, after having removed a tumor in the right colon on the 4th. He is still recovering in a room at Hospital Albert Einstein, in the South Zone of São Paulo.

Pelé leaves the ICU and will continue his recovery in his room

3 of 4 Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 30, 2020 at Kennedy Space Center — Photo: Disclosure/SpaceX Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on May 30, 2020 at Kennedy Space Center — Photo: Disclosure/SpaceX

Space tourism will cross a new frontier on Wednesday when a SpaceX rocket, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, will take the first civilian-only crew for an orbital flight. The take-off is scheduled for 9 pm, and the G1 will broadcast here. See the details.

SpaceX launches rockets with tourists into Earth orbit this Wednesday (15)

Plane crash in Piracicaba (SP) kills seven people

The crash of a King Air B200 model plane left seven dead in Piracicaba, in the interior of São Paulo, on Tuesday morning (14). Among the victims was the shareholder of the Raízen Cosan plant, Celso Silveira Mello Filho, his wife and three children, in addition to the pilot and co-pilot of the aircraft. What is known and what remains to be known.

4 out of 4 Dua Lipa sings at the 2021 Grammy — Photo: Kevin Winter / The Recording Academy / AFP Dua Lipa sings at the Grammy 2021 — Photo: Kevin Winter / The Recording Academy / AFP

The organization of Rock In Rio 2022 announced yesterday the singer Dua Lipa as the main attraction on September 11th, the last day of the event and which will also feature Ivete Sangalo. See the attractions that have been confirmed so far at Rock in Rio.

Film history has been shaken many times over the past 15 years. And many movies, action, comedy, animation, futuristic and from all over the world, also marked the hearts of fans. O G1 shows the 15 films that represent that period.

G1 15 years old: The 15 films that stood out in cinema

7:30 pm: Atlético-MG x Fluminense

Atlético-MG x Fluminense 9:30 pm: Flamengo x Guild

Flamengo x Guild 9:30 pm: Fortaleza x São Paulo

Click here and see what each team needs to do to advance to the semifinals.