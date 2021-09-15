What changes the Apple Watch Series 7 compared to the Series 6? – MacMagazine

After a year full of speculation, Apple finally announced the Apple Watch Series 7…and it looks nothing like what was being rumored. 😅

Even so, all is not lost. There are some one-off improvements over last year’s model, although Apple hasn’t revealed many technical details about its new smartwatch — certainly due to a possible delay in its production line.

We are very excited to get our hands on the devices for review, and will bring you even more complete information when the watches are officially released. Below, therefore, we list the main differences between the Apple Watch Series 6, released last year, and its newly announced sibling, the Series 7.

Sizes and dimensions

After three years since the last move in this direction, the Apple Watch has grown a little more. As some leaks indicated, instead of the familiar 40mm and 44mm cases, the new generation of the watch will come in 41mm and 45mm.

Given the larger chassis, the device’s screen will also receive a subtle update and will now provide a useful area 20% larger compared to Series 6 (a lot also due to a better use of the edges), in addition to having the Always-On Display until 70% brighter than the previous model.

Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch Series 7

Apple, however, hasn’t said anything about the dimensions and weights of the new watches — so we can’t talk about that for now.

New colors and dials

In the aluminum version, the Series 7 will arrive in five new colors: green, blue, PRODUCT(RED), stellar and midnight — for the first time, there are no options in space gray or silver. The colors of the stainless steel and titanium version have not changed, they are: silver, graphite, gold, Natural and black space.

In addition to the new colors, Apple has also added exclusive dials to look at the Series 7’s larger screen. Contour it is a new Modular Infographic.

The first is an analog dial that pushes numbers to the edges of the clock and dynamically adjusts size based on time; the new Modular, given the larger screen, displays two activity data simultaneously under the hour.

For those who pick up the smartwatch version in partnership with Nike, you will also notice a new display called Nike Bounce.

System optimizations

As mentioned, the larger usable area of ​​the screen will allow the Series 7 to do new things. For starters, it can display 50% more text when compared to Series 6, which should help in reading longer texts. This, of course, without counting some system interface changes, like larger buttons than previous versions, making tapping easier.

The best part, however, is the full keyboard support, which will make typing even more fluid — instead of using your voice. Also, it will be possible swipe to type in the Apple Watch Series 7, which also made it possible for Apple to bring word prediction to the new watch, making responses faster and more efficient.

Battery and recharge

While Apple Watch’s battery life is a point heavily criticized by users, in the Series 7 it will remain unchanged — just like the Series 6, it is expected to deliver up to 18 hours of use with a single charge.

However, this year, Apple has implemented fast charging in the new model: it can be charged up to 33% faster than the predecessor model — because of that, in the new generation box we have a new USB-C cable instead of USB-A.

According to the company, it will be possible to monitor your sleep for eight hours with just an eight-minute quick charge.

Durability

During its presentation, a new feature of the Series 7 that Apple caught a lot of attention was the increase in its endurance. The new model now has IP6X rating, making it impervious to dust — a feature that will fit like a glove for trail enthusiasts.

The company also promises that the screen of its new watch is now crack resistant, the result of a new crystal coating. Although we do not advise putting this new resistance into practice, at least now climbers and cyclists on duty will be able to relax during their activities.

Processor

Perhaps this was one of the biggest buckets of cold water for Apple Watch fans. Interestingly, for the first time in the device’s history, Apple hasn’t changed the chipset on its watch. This is a bit odd given that the company has updated its clock processor annually.

Apparently, the company is having some difficulties in the smartwatch production line, which may have been the key factor for it not divulging more technical details of the device. For now, we believe the Series 7 will ship with the same chipset as the Series 6. This information, however, should be confirmed in the coming weeks.

health resources

We don’t have any new sensors in the Apple Watch Series 7. That is, it brings the same features found in its predecessor, such as oximeter, altimeter, ECG, drop detection, cardiac monitoring, sleep… at this point, nothing has changed—unfortunately.

Connectivity

Apple didn’t give any details about the connectivity (GPS + Cellular model) of the Apple Watch Series 7, so we still don’t know which bands/frequencies the device can connect to, for example.

Still, as he didn’t comment on support for 5G networks, don’t expect that in this new generation.

Prices

Besides the chipset, another thing that hasn’t changed in the new Apple Watch is its price… at least in the US. There, the Series 7 will be sold from $400 (41mm GPS) — the same launch value as the Series 6, which will be out of line in a few weeks.

Apple, for its part, did not disclose the prices of all models neither in the US nor in other countries. Still, it is to be expected that they arrive with the very same values ​​of the previous generation — for that, we will have to wait for the company to announce them.

That’s the Apple Watch Series 7, folks! Although it doesn’t come with the news we were waiting for, it will certainly be as desired (and well-regarded) as its older brothers were.

While it is not released, by the way, Apple continues to sell the Apple Watch Series 6.

What did you think of the new model? Tell us what news you liked the most, and what was missing! 😅