What is known about the mysterious death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo

The death of actor Luiz Carlos Araújo, known for his work in musical theater and for the character Valter in the soap opera Carinha de Anjo (SBT, 2016), is under investigation by the Civil Police of São Paulo. His body was found at the end of Saturday afternoon (11), in the apartment where he lived in the central region of São Paulo. The 42-year-old actor was lying in bed with a bag over his head. As Luiz Carlos was not answering the messages or answering the phone calls, friends of the artist – who also worked as an announcer – were worried and decided to go to the property.

Who sought details about the progress of the investigation. The case was registered at the 2nd Police District, in Bom Retiro, and is being investigated by the 3rd Police District, in Campos Elíseos, located on Rua Aurora, where the actor’s building is also located. He lived on the second floor of a five-story building. The place does not have a 24-hour concierge, nor security cameras. According to Roberto Monteiro, the delegate responsible for the investigation, the case is treated as a “suspicious death”. Although the building does not have cameras in common areas, the apartment had cameras, including in the bedroom. The expectation is that the images from the monitoring cameras of Luiz Carlos’ personal circuit will help to solve the case.

Investigation – On Saturday (11), two friends of Luiz Carlos and the boyfriend of one of them went to the actor’s building since they couldn’t get in touch with him. Pedro Silva, the building’s caretaker, didn’t know his friends and called the landlord. Without allowing his friends to enter, the janitor went to Luiz Carlos’ apartment, knocked on the door and had no answer, but he felt a strong odor. With that, came the guarantee to call the police to the scene.

The military police arrived around 5 pm and also noticed the strong smell. They activated a locksmith who managed, after some time, to open the door that was locked from the inside, with the key in the lock. The hypothesis that someone with a copy of the key has gone out and locked it from the outside is discarded, since the key from the inside prevents someone from being able to use a copy from the outside.

According to the doorman’s report to the investigations, no strangers were observed entering the building. He was the owner – not tenant – of the apartment. The last time Luiz Carlos was seen by the building employee was on Wednesday (8), according to investigations that the body, when found, had already died for more than 48 hours. Actress Marilice Cosenza, Luiz Carlos’ partner at Dummy Video Producer, testified to the police alongside the actor’s family on Saturday night (11).

After undergoing inspection at the Forensic Medical Institute (IML), the actor’s body was released for wake and burial on Monday (13). The farewell ceremony took place at the Vila Formosa Cemetery, in the East Zone of São Paulo, with the coffin sealed. Shaken, lawyer Maria Cristina Araújo, sister of Luiz Carlos, has not responded to any request from the press so far.

Shaken friends – The actor’s death left the artistic class surprised and shaken. “Still not believing with his departure so sudden,” said actress Elaine Mickely, who starred with him in the show Garota Glamour, in 2007. Camilla Camargo said she was only 9 years old and met Luiz. “”I can’t believe it, I can’t, I don’t want to believe it,” she said, one of the first to use social media to mourn her death. A strong name in musicals, actress Kiara Sasso said she never shared the stage with him, but she is shocked at the loss of her professional colleague: “An extremely sweet, kind, talented person and an example of health, to simply leave us?”

Career – Luiz Carlos had a long experience in musical theater. He participated in shows such as Tieta do Agreste, Lisbela e o Prisioneiro – Um Musical Circense, Dois Filhos de Francisco – O Musical and O Primo Basilio. He was part of the cast of plays that were not versions of international Broadway classics. His trajectory was back to shows with “National DNA”. Graduated from the School of Dramatic Arts of the University of São Paulo (EAD/USP), he had been working professionally for 25 years. In advertising and on the internet, it has lent its voice to different brands and products.

With more than 20 musical theatrical performances under his belt, the actor has already starred with names such as Elaine Mickely, Totia Meirelles and Ligia Paulo Machado. He also participated in series and soap operas on SBT, TV Cultura and Canal Brasil. On TV Globo, he participated in the miniseries Dalva e Herivelto – Uma Canção de Amor (2010). In Carinha de Anjo (SBT, 2016), he played Vagner, brother of teacher Diana (Camilla Camargo).