What now, Snapdragon 888? Apple A15 from iPhone 13 promises to be 50% more powerful than competitors

The CPU still has 6 cores, 4 energy efficient and 2 high performance, which bring even more enhancements for games and applications that demand fast response, like Siri. However, one point drew attention in the announcement of the new processor: a comparison made with its competitors, which were not mentioned, but Apple claims that its chip has a CPU 50% more powerful and a GPU 30% better than theirs rivals.