What to do with the corpse of a monster named Abimael Guzmán | International

The death was not the end of the controversy that surrounded Abimael Guzmán throughout his life. Now, Peru is debating what to do with the corpse of the founder of the terrorist group Sendero Luminoso, responsible for the deaths of 35,000 people between 1980 and 2000. The Public Prosecutor’s Office will decide in these days whether to hand over his body to his relatives or reduce it directly to ashes. The country fears that the place where his body can be buried will become a place of pilgrimage.

Guzmán, an ideological leader who planned hundreds of bombings in the shadows, died Saturday aged 86 in a maximum security military prison in Lima. He had been incarcerated since 1992. Two weeks after he was captured, he was publicly displayed in a cage, dressed in striped clothing. Almost nothing is known of his life behind bars. The latest news, that his health had deteriorated in early July. The prison authority informed him at the time that he refused to eat and be sent to a hospital, but he accepted on the recommendation of his lawyer. After a few days in the hospital, he returned to the prison. Two months later, he died of pneumonia.

Officially, the corpse of an inmate is handed over to his family after a prosecutor investigates the causes of death. But we are not talking about just any case. Guzmán represents evil in Peru. Their terrorist actions are of a frightening coldness. On one occasion he had dozens of people killed with axes. The dead man’s only family member is Elena Iparraguirre, wife and number two of the Shining Path. They were arrested the same day. She’s still stuck. On Sunday, a friend of the widow’s presented herself with a letter of attorney at the Third Prosecutor’s Office in Callao to ask that the remains be handed over to her, although technically she should have presented a warrant.

The Government prefers that the body be cremated to end the matter once and for all. The Minister of Justice, Aníbal Torres, clarified that they have no attribution on the case, but they prefer that it be so. “The Public Prosecutor’s Office must analyze the legal system, making public order prevail and, in this way, prevent him from being buried like any other prisoner, which would make them pay homage to him and that would be a crime of apology for terrorism. For that, I should carry out the incineration of the corpse, so that we can definitely end with it”, he commented on Exitosa radio.

On the other hand, opposition congressmen and opinion leaders are demanding that the Executive pass a supreme decree to disappear with the remains of Guzmán. Fujimorist parliamentarian Rosangela Barbarán rejected the idea that they should be thrown into the sea. A former interior minister in the government of Ollanta Humala agreed with her: “They must not contaminate the sea of ​​Grau with their ashes,” José Luis Pérez Guadalupe, who is also a specialist in penitentiary matters, told Radioprogramas on Tuesday.

In parallel, on Monday morning, six congressmen from right-wing parties went to the offices of the Prosecutor’s Office in Callao, where Guzmán’s corpse has been since Saturday. Some of them on Saturday spread the phrase “We want to see the body”, while on Facebook and messaging apps some people spread the version that a helicopter had taken Guzmán alive. The Prosecutor’s Office informed them of the steps it had taken since sending the corpse. One of Keiko Fujimori’s campaign spokesmen over an alleged electoral fraud also questioned Guzmán’s version of the killing, as did Aprista politicians. “Peruvians are starting to demand that they show the body of Abimael Guzmán. They suspect that it’s not true that he died and that this government freed him,” tweeted Daniel Córdova, a former congressional candidate.

A few years ago, as part of a university course on the body and the person, anthropologist María Eugenia Ulfe discussed with her students what would happen when Abimael Guzmán died. “One thing that was clear to us is that the State would not be prepared for the situation, because we never had a public debate on these issues. There is no law, no program that knows what to do with those who serve their sentence”, says the author of the book Repairing worlds. Victims and State in the Peruvian Andes, in which he studies the atrocities that Peruvian families suffered committed by the Shining Path.

“We see that the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Penitentiary Institute are acting in line with the law, but on the other hand, politicians in Lima and in the networks are raging without stopping for a minute to think about and respect the pain of others. For example, those who were victims of the Shining Path in Huanca Sancos, after Guzmán’s death, continue with their lives: silence says more about the immeasurable pain than howling,” comments Ulfe. “Those who shout about Guzmán’s body do like him, ‘burn the prairie’. Silence and caution would be necessary at this moment because the political climate is very polarized: there are no spaces for dialogue”, says the researcher.

Gisela Ortiz, sister of one of the victims of the Colina Army detachment —created during Alberto Fujimori’s government to disappear with opponents— commented that Guzmán’s death highlights the lack of post-conflict legislation. “As a State we have not identified these legal gaps in 20 years. How to proceed, who decides? There is the same void for the restitution of unidentified buried bodies,” he said.

The Attorney General, Zoraida Ávalos, acknowledged on Monday the legal vacuum: she indicated that there is no normative framework for the Public Ministry to order the incineration of Guzmán’s corpse, but said that the prosecutor will decide considering the social impact of the issue .

As part of the controversy, government opponents are asking the Executive to send a more forceful message after the death of the terrorist chief. Often during the campaign, his enemies tried to identify Castillo with terrorism, just because he was on the left. On Sunday, at an event in Cajamarca, President Pedro Castillo said that his government will continue “to fight terrorism.”

