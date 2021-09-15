what will be the criteria for receiving the new Bolsa Família?

The Federal Government intends to launch the Brazil Aid until November of this year, 2021. The intention is for it to replace the Bolsa Família program and unify several public policies, such as social assistance, health, education, employment and income.

The proposal for the new aid is pending in Congress, awaiting the vote of lawmakers. The objective will be to ensure financial emancipation for the country’s families, inserting young people and adults in the labor market.

In addition to articulating social assistance policies, through actions of productive inclusion, entrepreneurship and the entry of families into the labor market, the new program intends to facilitate the population’s access to microcredits.

So far, it has been confirmed that, to be included in the new benefit, which will be similar to Bolsa Família, it is necessary to be enrolled in the Cadastro Único (CadÚnico). But Auxílio Brasil will have complementary benefits that will be made available according to the profile of each beneficiary.

Brazil Aid: criteria for receiving benefits

According to the criteria of the Ministry of Citizenship, the conditions for receiving Brazil Aid will be as follows:

Early childhood benefit : intended for families with children aged between 0 and 36 months. The number of beneficiaries per family will be up to five people;

: intended for families with children aged between 0 and 36 months. The number of beneficiaries per family will be up to five people; Benefit of family composition : for families with pregnant women, members aged 3 to 21 years old, and members aged 18 to 21 who need to be enrolled in basic education. Limit of five people per family;

: for families with pregnant women, members aged 3 to 21 years old, and members aged 18 to 21 who need to be enrolled in basic education. Limit of five people per family; Benefit from overcoming extreme poverty : for families with monthly per capita income, calculated after adding previous financial benefits, equal to or less than the value of the extreme poverty line. There is no limit on beneficiaries;

: for families with monthly per capita income, calculated after adding previous financial benefits, equal to or less than the value of the extreme poverty line. There is no limit on beneficiaries; school sport assistance : students, aged between 12 and 17 years old, from families benefiting from the program, who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system. Single installment plus 12 monthly fees per student;

: students, aged between 12 and 17 years old, from families benefiting from the program, who stand out in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system. Single installment plus 12 monthly fees per student; Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship : for students from Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families, as long as they stand out in national academic and scientific competitions. Single installment plus 12 monthly fees per student;

: for students from Auxílio Brasil beneficiary families, as long as they stand out in national academic and scientific competitions. Single installment plus 12 monthly fees per student; Child citizen assistance : will be directed to the heads of families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil, with children from 0 to 48 months old, who have not found a place in public or private day care centers. Duration until the child turns 48 months;

: will be directed to the heads of families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil, with children from 0 to 48 months old, who have not found a place in public or private day care centers. Duration until the child turns 48 months; Rural productive inclusion aid : for family farmers registered in CadÚnico. Duration of 36 months per family;

: for family farmers registered in CadÚnico. Duration of 36 months per family; Urban productive inclusion aid : for beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil program who can prove a formal employment relationship. One benefit will be granted per person and per family;

: for beneficiaries of the Auxílio Brasil program who can prove a formal employment relationship. One benefit will be granted per person and per family; Transition Compensation Benefit: for families benefiting from Bolsa Família who had a reduction in the amount received after qualifying for Auxílio Brasil. Compensation will be guaranteed until a review of eligibility and value takes place.

These are the specific criteria, depending on the corresponding benefit. There will also be requirements regarding the per capita and total family income. Other details will be duly confirmed after the approval of Auxílio Brasil.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizenship, three benefits should come into effect within 90 days of the Public Ministry’s release: early childhood, family composition and overcoming extreme poverty.