Whatsapp Group Audios: where to find the best ones?

Certainly, most WhatsApp users have already received some funny or very interesting audio. Usually of unknown origin, the question that remains is: where to find funny audios for WhatsApp?

Know that there are virtual places that provide various audios to send and have fun within the application. These are audios that play games with Fridays, weekends, rainy days, heat etc. There are options for all tastes and for all goals.

Below is a list of websites and audio apps for WhatsApp. From now on, you can also become the “supplier” of memes for the groups you are part of.

Check out 7 sites and apps with audios for WhatsApp:

1 – WhatsTube (https://www.whatstube.com.br/categoria/audios/)

2 – Funny Audios (http://www.audiosengracados.com.br/)

3 – Audios for WhatsApp (iOS exclusive app) (https://apps.apple.com/br/app/%C3%A1udios-para-whatsapp/id1475964208/)

4 – Audios for Zap (https://audiosparazap.com/)

5 – Memes BR (only Android app) (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ionicframework.ionicsoundboard279073)

6 – Sound of Things (only app for Android) (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.mjapps.somdascoisas)

7 – WhatsApp Voice Messages (only app for Android) (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.mjapps.somdascoisas)

How to send

After making your selection, just start sending files to your contacts and in groups. It is recommended to access the mobile links, so it is easier and faster to share.

In the case of the sites listed above, you need to download the file by clicking on “download audio”. The downloaded sound file will be in a specific folder on your device. Just access the folder or open the audio after downloading and share it on the messenger.

After downloading the material, you can also open WhatsApp, join the group and click on the “+” sign. Select “Document” and look for the audio you just received. Then just send it, as is done with any other type of file.

However, the list also includes application options. Through the audio message app it is easier to share on WhatsApp. When choosing one of the available files, just click on the option to send via WhatsApp itself.

Okay, now just start the fun.