where to watch, schedule, rosters and referee

Atlético-MG and Fluminense face off this Wednesday (15th), at 7pm, at Mineirão, for the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

In the first game, played in Rio de Janeiro, the team led by coach Cuca got the better of it and won 2-1 against Marcão’s team. In advantage, the Rooster can even tie. Flu, on the other hand, needs to win by two or more goals difference to reach the semifinals. A simple victory for Tricolor takes the decision to penalties, since there is no more qualified goal in the competition.

where to watch

The duel will be broadcast by Premiere and Sportv. O UOL Score tracks the match in real time.

stadium and time

Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, at 7 pm (GMT).

Probable escalations

Atlético-MG: Everson; Mariano, Réver (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Arana; Allan, Jair (Keno), Zaracho, Nacho; Vargas and Hulk. Technician: Cuca

Fluminense: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; Wellington (André), Nonato (Wallace) and Yago; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Fred. Technician: Mark

Embezzlement

For this Wednesday’s confrontation, Cuca will not be able to count on striker Savarino, who is taking care of an injury to the adductor tendon in his right thigh. Nathan Silva, who played for Atlético-GO, does not enter the field either. The Tchê Tchê steering wheel, which continues to deal with sprainsand on the knee, it is doubt and should not be related either.

Fluminense, on the other hand, saw its list of embezzlements increase on the eve of the game. Midfielder Martinelli and defender Manoel join Lucca, Hudson, Gabriel Teixeira and Ganso, injured. Besides them, Cazares, who already competed in the competition for Corinthians, is one more to be left out. With muscle pain, defensive midfielders André and Nonato and left-back Egidio are also doubts for the game.

Arbitration

Referee: Raphael Claus (FIFA/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (FIFA/SP) and Alex Ang Ribeiro (CBF/SP)

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (CBF/SP)

Latest results

The two teams come from victories for the Brasileirão. Atlético-MG beat Fortaleza 2-0 at Castelão, and Fluminense beat São Paulo, 2-1, at Maracanã.