which Brazilian team revealed the most players for the tournament?

What is the best way to assess the work of a club’s youth categories: by the titles won by its under-15, under-17 and under-20 teams, by the number of players used by the senior team or by the success their offspring make throughout your career?

If the last criterion is what counts, it’s hard to find a better way to measure the performance of an athlete education system than looking at those who have reached the top of the world football chain, the European Champions League.

With that in mind, the “Rafael Reis Blog” delved into the origins of Brazilians who are in the Champions League group stage, which started yesterday, to answer: which football team, five-time world champions, revealed the most players for the current season of the interclub tournament most important on the planet?

Based on the idea that an athlete revealed by a club is one who has become a professional there or who left the team directly abroad, no Brazilian team produces as much work for the top level in Europe as Athletico-PR.

There are seven CT do Caju puppies spread across the Champions teams. The most famous of them is defensive midfielder Fernandinho, veteran of two World Cups and captain of Manchester City, runner-up last season. Also on the list are Alex Sandro (Juventus), Marcos Antônio (Shakhtar Donetsk), Neto (Barcelona), Paulo Otávio (Wolfsburg), Renan Lodi (Atlético de Madrid) and Vitinho (Dynamo from Kiev).

This is the second time in three years that Athletico-PR appears at the top of the ranking. In 2019/20, it shared the top with Santos and São Paulo. Last season, he dropped one position and saw the Santos stand alone in the noblest place on the podium.

This time, the two traditional powers from São Paulo appear only in third position, side by side with Grêmio and Fluminense, with five athletes trained at home.

The biggest news in this year’s ranking is that Corinthians has become the second largest Brazilian player trainer for the Champions League. There are six names spread across three clubs. Shakhtar have half of them (Maicon, Pedrinho and Dentinho). There are also two athletes at Zenit Saint Petersburg (Claudinho and Malcom) and one at Paris Saint-Germain (Marquinhos).

In total, 32 clubs in the country of football trained athletes for this edition of the Champions League. The list includes teams that are not very relevant on the national scene, such as Itabuna (BA), first home of striker Wesley (Brugge), and Brusque, from which defensive midfielder Jorginho, champion and best player of last season for Chelsea, came out.

After two consecutive editions with a change in the venue of the decision due to the effects of the covid-19 pandemic, Uefa hopes that, this time, Champions will be able to go to the final following its original plan.

The game that will decide Chelsea’s successor in the post of European club champion is scheduled for May 28 of next year and will be played at the Krestovsky stadium, in St. Petersburg (Russia).

Brazilian clubs that revealed the most for the Champions

1 – Athletico-PR: 7 players

2 – Corinthians: 6 players

3 – Fluminense: 5 players

Guild: 5 players

Santos: 5 players

São Paulo: 5 players

7 – Coritiba: 3 players

Flamengo: 3 players

International: 3 players

Palm trees: 3 players

Vasco: 3 players

Champions League – Round 1

Yesterday

Sevilla 1v1 Red Bull Salzburg (Group G)

Young Boys 2v1 Manchester United (Group F)

Lille 0x0 Wolfsburg (Group G)

Villarreal 2×2 Atalanta (Group F)

Chelsea 1×0 Zenit St. Petersburg (Group H)

Malmö 0x3 Juventus (Group H)

Barcelona 0x3 Bayern Munich (Group E)

Dynamo Kiev 0x0 Benfica (Group E)

Today

13:45 – Besiktas x Borussia Dortmund (Group C)

13:45 – Sheriff x Shakhtar Donetsk (Group D)

4 pm – Inter Milan x Real Madrid (Group D)

4 pm – Atlético de Madrid x Porto (Group B)

4 pm – Brugge x Paris Saint-Germain (Group A)

4 pm – Liverpool x Milan (Group B)

4 pm – Manchester City vs. RB Leipzig (Group A)

4 pm – Sporting x Ajax (Group C)