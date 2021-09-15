Who’s who at dinner where Temer laughs at Bolsonaro imitation

1 hour ago

Credit, reproduction Photo caption, Temer (right) laughed at Bolsonaro’s imitation alongside businessmen and influential people in national politics; dinner took place at Naji Nahas’ house (left)

Scenes of former President Michel Temer laughing at an imitation of President Jair Bolsonaro at a dinner went viral on Tuesday (9/14), just days after Temer helped his successor write a “statement to the nation”, a letter released by Planalto .

The current president asked his predecessor to help him step back and deal with the institutional crisis aggravated by his stance in the September 7 demonstrations. On that date, Bolsonaro inflated followers by attacking democracy and the STF.

Bolsonaro even sent a plane to São Paulo to get Temer to talk about the crisis. Temer later confirmed to Rede Globo that he was the one who wrote the letter.

The imitation of Bolsonaro that made Temer laugh is dinner is precisely the president in a fictional conversation complaining about the content of the letter. “Where’s the part I agreed with you to burn the STF?”, says comedian André Marinho in imitation of Bolsonaro.

The meeting was full of other men known in the Brazilian political and business scene, understand who they are.

friends and rivals

The imitation is done by comedian André Marinho, host of the program Panic, on the Jovem Pan radio, and who had already had a very close contact with Bolsonaro.

Self-styled “conservative liberal”, André is not related to the Marinho family, which owns Rede Globo – in fact he is the son of politician and businessman Paulo Marinho and brother of singer Giulia Be.

He was already known for imitating personalities in the political world – from Sergio Moro and Henrique Meirelles to João Doria – when he was invited by the CEO of the Jovem Pan group, Tutinha (Antônio Amaral de Carvalho), to present the Panic, in 2019.

Credit, reproduction Photo caption, Gilberto Kassab (second from right to left) was one of those present at the dinner

The Marinho family was once quite close to Bolsonaro – to the point that Paulo Marinho’s home in Rio de Janeiro was used to record videos of the 2018 presidential campaign. To this day, Paulo is an alternate for senator Flávio Bolsonaro, in other words, he would take his place if Flavio left office. The Marinhos were also close to former minister Gustavo Bebianno, who broke up with Bolsonaro in 2019 and died in 2020 after being sick on his farm.

The Marinhos eventually broke up with the Bolsonaro as well. In mid-2020, it came to light that Paulo Marinho revealed to the Federal Public Ministry details about Flávio’s relationship with his former advisor, Fabrício Queiroz, involved in the case of the “rachadinhas”. Paulo also revealed to Folha de S.Paulo that Flávio Bolsonaro obtained privileged information from the Federal Police on the case.

Since then, Paulo Marinho became a disaffected by Bolsonaro and even engaged in the pre-campaign of São Paulo governor, João Doria, for the Presidency of the Republic.

André also began to make a slight counterpoint to the “pocketnarismo” at Jovem Pan, which in recent years has grown towards a conservative audience. He even starred in an episode of brawling this year, when he called the Pocketnarist businessman Tom Abduch a “whiner” at Panic and was attacked by him. The presenter Emílio Surita ended up in the hospital because of the fight.

the articulator

Besides Marinho and Temer, another politician can be seen in the video taken during the dinner, the former minister and president of the PSD Gilberto Kassab.

Known for being an articulator and circulator between various fields of the political spectrum, Kassab was Minister of Science in the Temer government between 2016 and 2018 and Minister of Cities under Dilma Rousseff between 2015 and 2016.

He was also mayor of São Paulo between 2006 and 2012, taking over after the then mayor José Serra left to run for the state government, and secretary to former mayor Celso Pitta in the 1990s, a time when his assets increased several times in size. Kassab even faced corruption charges because of the increase in assets, but the case ended up being shelved.

close to power

The dinner organized by Temer took place at the apartment of Naji Nahas, a businessman and investor who has always been close to the Brazilian political establishment.

Nahas has been accused several times of illegal acts in his financial speculation operations, such as the use of privileged information. He was sued after the crash of the Rio de Janeiro Stock Exchange and was arrested in 2008 alongside Daniel Dantas and the former mayor of São Paulo Celso Pitta in the Satiagraha operation, accused of corruption and money laundering, but he was released shortly thereafter.

He always denied the charges and was never convicted.

The journalists Roberto D’Ávila, presenter and director of GloboNews, and João Carlos Saad, known as Johnny Saad, president of Grupo Bandeirantes, can also be seen in the video.

Saad is the grandson of former São Paulo governor Adhemar de Barros and is on the list of Brazilians whose assets run into the billions.

He was also at the table of journalist Antonio Carlos Pereira, who was the opinion director of the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo until early September, when he announced his retirement.

At the dinner was also the lawyer José Yunes, friend of former president Michel Temer since they both studied together at the Faculty of Law of USP (University of São Paulo) – Yunes was arrested by the PF accused of being an intermediary of bribes, but he was released soon after.

Other people that can be seen in the video are the doctor Raul Cutait, a respected surgeon at the Sírio Libânes hospital, and José Rogério Cruz e Tucci, a lawyer who is a professor of Law at USP and a name that has already been quoted to be nominated for the STF (Supreme Federal Court) .