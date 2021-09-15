Who’s who at dinner where Temer laughs at Bolsonaro imitation

by

Michel Temer

Credit, reproduction

Photo caption,

Temer (right) laughed at Bolsonaro’s imitation alongside businessmen and influential people in national politics; dinner took place at Naji Nahas’ house (left)

Scenes of former President Michel Temer laughing at an imitation of President Jair Bolsonaro at a dinner went viral on Tuesday (9/14), just days after Temer helped his successor write a “statement to the nation”, a letter released by Planalto .

The current president asked his predecessor to help him step back and deal with the institutional crisis aggravated by his stance in the September 7 demonstrations. On that date, Bolsonaro inflated followers by attacking democracy and the STF.

Bolsonaro even sent a plane to São Paulo to get Temer to talk about the crisis. Temer later confirmed to Rede Globo that he was the one who wrote the letter.

The imitation of Bolsonaro that made Temer laugh is dinner is precisely the president in a fictional conversation complaining about the content of the letter. “Where’s the part I agreed with you to burn the STF?”, says comedian André Marinho in imitation of Bolsonaro.