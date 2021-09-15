With embezzlement and players spared, Grêmio discloses related items for the game against Flamengo

Grêmio released late this Tuesday morning the list of those related to the match against Flamengo, this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at Maracanã. The main absences are in the defensive sector. Geromel, injured, only returns in October. The boy Ruan, negotiated with Sassuolo, from Italy, is not available to coach Luiz Felipe Scolari for bureaucratic reasons.

Other absentees on the list are forwards Ferreira and Alisson, both spared, midfielder Jean Pyerre, with conjunctivitis, and full-back Vanderson, sent off in the first leg. With a largely unfavorable score, 4-0 in the first game, coach Felipão will opt for a team with reserve players for the duel, which will be on Grêmio’s birthday. The understanding at the club is that the fight against relegation in Brasileirão is a priority. Colombians Borja and Campaz must be used in the confrontation.

The flight to Rio de Janeiro is scheduled for 1 pm this Tuesday.



