With two from Lewandowski, Bayern Munich beat Barcelona in the Champions League

Bayern Munich got another victory against Barcelona by an elastic score. Departure from Champions League at Camp Nou, the Germans beat the Blaugrana team 3-0 with a goal by Muller and two by Lewandowski.

FIRST TIME

Barcelona got off to a good start in the first stage, and created good chances in the match, but didn’t finish on goal. The home team encountered problems with their wingers, who were unable to be efficient to open the scoring at Camp Nou.

Bayern Munich, however, was superior to Barcelona when they found the attack, and opened the scoring of the match. At 34 minutes of play, the German team managed to submit with Thomas Muller, who scored after a deflection by Eric García.

SECOND TIME

At 11 minutes into the second stage, Bayern Munich managed to extend their advantage in the confrontation. The Bavarian team arrived strong in attack, and top scorer Robert Lewandowski scored his first goal in this edition of the Champions League.

Toward the end of the clash, Bayern found the opportunity to score again. After heavy pressure in one play, the ball fell to Robert Lewandowski who, on 40 minutes, scored the third goal for the Germans in Tuesday’s match.

SEQUENCE

Barcelona face Granada at 4 pm (GMT) next Monday in LaLiga. Bayern Munich will face Bochum at 10:30 am (GMT) on Saturday, in the Bundesliga.