“Without them the club would not exist”

After many meetings to discuss ideas and a possible name to compete with Leila Pereira in the Palmeirense Pleito scheduled for November, the club’s opposition finally got his name: Mario Giannini. In an interview with Uol this Tuesday (14th) the candidate spoke of preserving the club’s statute since SAF, Sociedade Anônima do Futebol Clube is close to being approved and Leila can take advantage of her mandate to transform the institution into a company.

“Mainly because Crefisa (presided over by the candidate in the situation) is a creditor of Palmeiras. “We have our sponsorship amount, which is 1x, and we have a debt with Crefisa 2x. So, that worries us. SAF, Football Association So we need to protect the bylaws. How am I going to protect the bylaws? Calling the member and saying it’s time for them to settle because now it’s not all for or all against. of the institution, of its origins. The councilor represents several internal currents and our interest was to join the oppositions. We, associates, fans and councilors even swore to defend Palmeiras. And it is my obligation to do that.”, revealed in an interview with Blog do Perrone, at UOL.

Finally, the candidate came to the defense of the old guard in Palmeira. In the manager’s view, if it weren’t for the old people, Palmeiras would not exist, since they, together with Mustafá Contursi, managed the institution for all these years.

“Palmeiras is a secular institution, founded in 1914, it had great struggles, so many fights, so many troubles, it struggled to conquer what it has through these people that today they call old people, from the stone age. But (Palmeiras) only exists because of them. If they didn’t exist, I wouldn’t have Palmeiras today. We went through a lot of problems at the institution and at these moments, people appeared who said: “if you need me, I’m here. And whoever will vote for me will be the associate who knows the story. I won’t be working cold irons with the counselor because the counselor knows what I’m talking about.”

Now to compete with Leila Pereira, Mário Giannini will need 15% of the votes of the deliberative council to be able to dispute the election with Leila Pereira. This shouldn’t be a problem for the candidate, who will have to work hard to overcome Crefisa’s sponsor.