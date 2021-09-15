Woman rescued by Cristiano Ronaldo after hefty wins United ace’s shirt | Champions League

She is one of the stewards, employees who work in the security and organization of matches. The woman did not have her name revealed, but posed proudly with the gift given by Cristiano Ronaldo and did not hesitate to wear the shirt.
Employee hit by jackpot and bailed out by Cristiano Ronaldo wins idol’s shirt after Young Boys win over Manchester United — Photo: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images
The woman was hit by a jackpot in the warm-up match in Bern and fell to the ground. Upon noticing the movement around her, Cristiano Ronaldo left the lawn and went to help the employee to help, along with the other stewards.
The Portuguese opened the scoreboard in Bern, but the Manchester United suffered a comeback against Young Boys 2-1, after having Wan-Bissaka sent off in the first half. In the other game of the bracket, Villarreal and Atalanta drew 2-2. The Red Devils return to the Champions field on the 29th, against Villarreal, at Old Trafford.
See the images of when Cristiano Ronaldo came to the aid of steward, in the warm-up of the match:
Cristiano Ronaldo goes to injured fan before Young Boys v Manchester United — Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Cristiano Ronaldo talks to fan hit by ball before Young Boys v Manchester United — Photo: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann