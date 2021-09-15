World War Z: Aftermath will be subtitled en and will be released on physical media

World War Z: Aftermath will be released in physical media in Brazil, with Portuguese subtitles, on September 30th. Inspired by the Paramount Pictures movie, the game is a cooperative shooter in which players face hordes of hungry zombies.

The Brazilian launch on physical media will have versions for Playstation 4 and Xbox One, but players will be able to enjoy the title with improvements aimed at current generation consoles thanks to a free update for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

aftermath is an expansion of the original game, released in 2019 for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, which took gamers into the world as seen in the film. World War Z, totally infested by the undead. Recently, the original game reached the mark of 15 million players around the world.

News from aftermath

World War Z: Aftermath introduces a new melee combat system, which allows you to use different weapons such as scythes, cleavers, axes and mallets. Another novelty is the first-person mode, unprecedented and exclusive to the new version of the game, which supports crossplay between consoles and PC, including versions from the Epic Games Store and Steam.

Using the Swarm Engine, a proprietary engine capable of generating huge hordes of zombies, the new version of WWZ introduces the unprecedented Vanguard class, which uses an electrified shield capable of devastating large groups of undead. The other classes available are Sniper, Infernal, Shredder, Doctor, Repairer, Terminator, Drone Master.

Vanguard Class uses a powerful electrified shield to destroy the zombies it encounters along the way.Source: Saber Interactive/Disclosure

aftermath brings all the content of World War Z: Game of the Year Edition, with full episodes set in New York, Moscow, Marseilles, Jerusalem and Tokyo, plus two new chapters: a battle to reconquer Vatican City and a showdown in Russia’s Kamchatka snowy region.

The game promises to run at 4k and 60FPS on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with the free update. Versions for the latest generation systems will have access to the exclusive Horde Mode XL, which will make players fight hundreds of zombies that will appear simultaneously on the screen. The new mode will be released in a post-release update.

Regain control of Vatican City in one of the all-new episodes of World War Z: AftermathSource: Saber Interactive/Disclosure

aftermath can be played both in multiplayer with up to 4 other players or in solo mode, with the artificial intelligence filling the team.

Developed by Saber Interactive, World War Z: Aftermath will be distributed on physical media in Brazil by Solution 2 GO at a price of R$249.90.