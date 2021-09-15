XCloud arrives in Brazil in the coming weeks, says Phil Spencer

The xCloud cloud gaming service will soon arrive in Brazil, according to Phil Spencer. The information was revealed in an email signed by the head of the Xbox division, sent this Tuesday (14) to Brazilian users who tested the technology preview.

The text of the email states that xCloud, still in beta version, will be released “in the coming weeks” in Brazilian territory for mobile devices (Android and iOS) and PC (Windows). Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the technology at no additional cost.

Image: Jessica Pinheiro/IGN.

In November 2020, tests with xCloud arrived in Brazil through selected users who signed up on the service’s page. The beta period offered 31 titles, including Destiny 2, Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Devil May Cry 5 and more.

xCloud lets you play Xbox titles, including AAA titles, on any device connected to the internet, all you need is an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a good connection. The plan costs R$44.99/month and has the Xbox Live Gold service.

In addition to revealing the arrival of xCloud soon in Brazil, Xbox also released a video thanking all users who tested the service, also launching the “Founding Member” stamp in thanks to the players who contributed to the preview.

